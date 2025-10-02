Eastman appeals disbarment recommendation to state high court

(Subscription required) John Eastman has appealed to the California Supreme Court to overturn a disbarment recommendation, arguing it punishes him for representing President Donald Trump and exercising constitutionally protected speech.

