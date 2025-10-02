City Council Can’t Move Meeting in Response to Disruption

The First District Court of Appeal has ordered reinstalment of an action by a activist group against the City of Berkeley alleging violations of the Ralph M. Brown Act, holding that the complaint stated a cause of action by alleging that a provision of the Open Meetings Law was for use in emergencies not complied with by moving a City Council session to another room where the prescribed remedy for disruptions is clearing the chambers.

