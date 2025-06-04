He didn’t pull the trigger. California Supreme Court sides with accomplice in felony murder case

A recent California law raises the standard for when prosecutors can charge accomplices to killings with felony murder. A case testing that law recently reached the state supreme court.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.