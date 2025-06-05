Athlete Advantage Expands Portfolio with Addition of Appalachian State University

Athlete Advantage welcomes App State.

Athlete Advantage partners with App State to drive new revenue through impactful events and innovative strategies for athletic department growth.

We’re excited to partner with Athlete Advantage to enhance our innovative and entrepreneurial efforts.” — Doug Gillin, App State Director of Athletics.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Athlete Advantage is proud to announce a new partnership with Appalachian State University, further expanding its dynamic portfolio of collegiate partners. Through this partnership, Athlete Advantage will support App State’s Athletics Department in generating new revenue streams by programming economically impactful events at various athletic facilities across campus.“Partnering with Appalachian State University and my good friend, Doug Gillin, represents an exciting step forward as we continue to deliver innovative strategies that drive meaningful impact,” said Dan Barrett, Chief Partnership Officer of Athlete Advantage. “Our goal is to create additive and sustainable revenues for their athletics department by leveraging untapped opportunities and developing programming that benefits both student-athletes and the broader university community.”“We’re excited to partner with Athlete Advantage to enhance our innovative and entrepreneurial efforts,” said Doug Gillin, App State Director of Athletics.This partnership reiterates Athlete Advantage’s commitment to empowering athletic departments with sustainable and scalable solutions that increase financial growth and community engagement.About Athlete AdvantageAthlete Advantage creates impactful revenue solutions for university athletics departments through a comprehensive NIL ecosystem. A leader in NIL management and revenue solutions, Athlete Advantage delivers unique experiences that support both athletic departments and drive economic impact. They provide partnership opportunities with an approach that enhances the reach and influence of college sports, enriching the community and maximizing opportunities for student-athletes. For more information about the services Athlete Advantage can provide, contact Jason Eyermann, Vice President of Operations, at jason@athleteadvantage.com or visit https://athleteadvantage.com/

