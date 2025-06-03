Athlete Advantage Announces New Partnerships with Furman University and The Charleston Edge

Furman University and The Charleston Edge Partner with Athlete Advantage

Athlete Advantage partners with Furman University and The Charleston Edge to launch custom revenue and NIL strategies in the Southeast.

Furman Athletics is thrilled to announce our partnership with Athlete Advantage as part of our strategic growth and commitment to serving the Greenville and Upstate South Carolina communities” — Jason Donnelly, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Athlete Advantage, a leader in revenue generation solutions for college athletics, is proud to announce its latest partnerships with Furman University and The Charleston Edge, the official NIL collective of the College of Charleston. These additions further extend Athlete Advantage’s growing footprint in the Southeast and highlight how they help universities build sustainable, school-specific revenue models.At both institutions, Athlete Advantage is creating customized revenue generation strategies designed to enhance athletic department resources, elevate student-athlete support, and create deeper engagement opportunities for fans, alumni, and business partners. Athlete Advantage is developing a series of event activations and concerts at partner university facilities.“Furman and the College of Charleston both have rich traditions and strong athletic brands,” said Dan Barrett, Chief Partnership Officer of Athlete Advantage. “We’re honored to partner with these respected institutions and help shape the next chapter of their success through innovative, strategic, and sustainable solutions.”“Furman Athletics is thrilled to announce our partnership with Athlete Advantage as part of our strategic growth and commitment to serving the Greenville and Upstate South Carolina communities,” said Jason Donnelly, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. “Athlete Advantage is a national leader in fan experience and innovative partnerships that represent the future for college athletics. We look forward to working closely together and sharing exciting opportunities at Furman in the years to come.”Supporters can expect exciting event activations, community engagement initiatives, and other revenue generating verticals to launch in the near future, further showcasing each school’s unique identity while driving new revenue streams.About Athlete AdvantageAthlete Advantage creates impactful revenue solutions for university athletics departments through a comprehensive NIL ecosystem. A leader in NIL management and revenue solutions, Athlete Advantage delivers unique experiences that support both athletic departments and drive economic impact. They provide partnership opportunities with an approach that enhances the reach and influence of college sports, enriching the community and maximizing opportunities for student-athletes. For more information about the services Athlete Advantage can provide, reach out to Jason Eyermann, Vice President of Operations, at jason@athleteadvantage.com or visit https://athleteadvantage.com/ ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.