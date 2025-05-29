Athlete Advantage Adds Louisiana Tech and Fear the Wave to Portfolio, Welcomes Lance Burgos as VP of Regional Sales

Lance’s reputation in collegiate athletics speaks for itself. Having worked with Lance in the past at ISP Sports, it’s great to have him join the team.” — Dan Barrett

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Athlete Advantage is proud to announce the addition of Louisiana Tech University and the Fear the Wave Collective, the official collective of Tulane Athletics, to its growing roster of collegiate partners. These new partnerships mark a significant expansion in the company’s presence across the southern United States, further cementing Athlete Advantage as a leader in the revenue generation space for college athletic departments.Adding to this momentum, Athlete Advantage is excited to welcome Lance Burgos as Vice President of Regional Sales. A multimedia rights professional with over 20 years of experience, Burgos brings immense industry knowledge and deep regional relationships to the role. Based in Baton Rouge, he will play a key role with Tulane and Louisiana Tech, while supporting new business development throughout the Southeast.Burgos' career spans notable positions with LSU Sports Properties, where he was a General Manager from 2018 to 2022, and previously as Associate General Manager for over a decade. His professional journey also includes leadership roles at ISP Sports with both Tulane and the University of Southern Mississippi, and most recently as a National Account Manager at ConvergeOne.“Lance’s reputation in collegiate athletics speaks for itself. Having worked with Lance in the past at ISP Sports, it’s great to have him join the team,” said Dan Barrett, Chief Partnership Officer of Athlete Advantage. “As we continue to grow our portfolio and deliver innovative revenue solutions, having someone of Lance’s caliber leading efforts in this region is a major win for us and for the schools we serve.”"We are excited to partner with Athlete Advantage. In the changing landscape of college athletics, the ability to have a partner to assist in generating revenue through non-traditional means is very important,” said Ryan Ivey Athletic Director at Louisiana Tech University."We are excited to work with Athlete Advantage and Lance to grow Fear the Wave's reach and to enhance our support Tulane’s incredible student-athletes, said Michael Arata. “This is going to be a dynamic and fun filled partnership.”Athlete Advantage continues to partner with athletic departments across the country to maximize opportunities through revenue-driving initiatives. With the addition of Louisiana Tech and Fear the Wave, the company remains committed to delivering customized support and long-term value for universities and student-athletes alike.About Athlete AdvantageAthlete Advantage creates impactful revenue solutions for university athletics departments through a comprehensive NIL ecosystem. A leader in NIL management and revenue solutions, Athlete Advantage delivers unique experiences that support both athletic departments and drive economic impact. They provide partnership opportunities with an approach that enhances the reach and influence of college sports, enriching the community and maximizing opportunities for student-athletes. For more information about the services Athlete Advantage can provide, reach out to Jason Eyermann, Vice President of Operations, at jason@athleteadvantage.com or visit https://athleteadvantage.com/ ###

