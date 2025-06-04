Chairman Comer Expands Investigation into Biden Mental Decline Cover-Up

WASHINGTON—As part of the investigation into the cover-up of President Joe Biden’s mental decline and potentially unauthorized issuance of sweeping pardons and other executive actions, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today expanded the investigation by sending letters to five former senior White House aides demanding they appear for transcribed interviews.

“The American people deserve full transparency and the House Oversight Committee is conducting a thorough investigation to provide answers and accountability. The cover-up of President Biden’s mental decline is one of the greatest scandals in our nation’s history. These five former senior advisors were eyewitnesses to President Biden’s condition and operations within the Biden White House. They must appear before the House Oversight Committee and provide truthful answers about President Biden’s cognitive state and who was calling the shots,” said Chairman Comer.

According to a new book, Original Sin, one person familiar with the internal dynamic at the White House stated, “Five people were running the country, and Joe Biden was at best a senior member of the board.” Last Congress, Chairman Comer subpoenaed three key White House aides – Annie Tomasini, Anthony Bernal, and Ashley Williams – who ran interference for President Biden and also requested a transcribed interview with his physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor. The Biden White House obstructed the Committee’s investigation and refused to make the aides available for depositions or interviews. Chairman Comer also subpoenaed the audio recordings related to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, but Attorney General Merrick Garland defied the subpoena and he was subsequently held in contempt of Congress.

Recently, Chairman Comer renewed his request to President Biden’s physician, Dr. O’Connor and former White House aides – Annie Tomasini, Anthony Bernal, Ashley Williams, and Neera Tanden – to appear for transcribed interviews. The Committee expects the witnesses to voluntarily comply with the investigation and will release transcribed interview dates later this week. If they fail to agree to a date, Chairman Comer will issue subpoenas this week to compel their appearance.

Read the letters sent today here:

WATCH:

“Sharper Than Anyone I’ve Spoken To:” Oversight Committee Democrats Claim Biden is “Sharp”

Biden Cabinet Members Say He’s “On Top of His Game”