Dr. Tina Guanting Qiu selected for The Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP

Dr. Tina Guanting Qiu will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Tina Guanting Qiu, a naturalized US citizen, Founding CEO/Board of Ophthalmic Therapeutic Innovation LLC, was recently selected for the Empowered Woman Award for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Dr. Tina Guanting Qiu will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith two and a half decades of experience in the academic and industry. Dr. Guanting Qiu is a retinal surgeon-stem cell transplant biologist with both US and international experience in ophthalmology as well as 17 years dedicating to ophthalmic therapeutic innovation in industry. She has developed a powerful strategic approach to modern medicine development through her consulting work with biotech CEO, President, Board, EVP, CSO, and big pharma executive leaders on a broad array of therapeutic modalities. With her top-tier data know-how, Dr Qiu reinvented the wheel of drug discovery from real world patient data (reverse path), which has led to the breakthrough discovery of glaucoma disease root cause. Since July 2022, Dr Qiu focused on building a startup in Massachusetts that is developing the first curative solution for glaucoma. Her breakthrough discovery has led to a powerful platform therapy for treating glaucoma neural degeneration (the “holy grail” in the field). She has transformed a previously failed glaucoma asset (Trabodenoson by Inotek Pharma) to have become the First cure (OTI-2024) for treating severe form of glaucoma. With the new discovery of OTI-2024, she and her team at OTI are setting new standards of glaucoma disease management in decades to come.In addition, Dr. Qiu helped set a new regulatory standard for retinal gene therapy (Sanofi Aventis) and created strategic clinical regulatory roadmap for the first hESC-RPE transplant (Astellas Pharma).. and had helped Inotek Pharma to create significant product values. As a top executive scientific & medical expert, Dr. Guanting Qiu advised on Lineage Cell Therapeutics for the OpRegen hRPE transplant, helped the company create massive data assets (synthetic data), discovered the new therapeutic utility of OpRegen cell line, catalyzed company important business decision, her work collectively contributed to the successful $670M deal with Roche in December 2021.Dr. Guanting Qiu’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to Medical/Surgical, Regulatory Strategic Development, Research and Development, Business Development, Strategic Thinking, and Leadership and Management. She received the scholarship from Quantic School of Business & Technology and successfully graduated with the EMBA degree in April 2025.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Guanting Qiu earned her Medical Doctor degree (with honors) from Nanchang University, a Doctorate of Ophthalmology from National Sun Yat-sen University in collaboration with Sheie Eye Institute/UPENN on a PhD thesis project in stem cell transplant, followed by post-doctoral trainings at Boston University and University of Southern California. She is a board-certified Ophthalmologist in China (not active) as well as an elected member of American Academy of Ophthalmology.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Guanting Qiu has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year, she was awarded for Top Physician Entrepreneur and Innovator of the Year by IAOTP. She was a listed honoree in 2021 from Marquis Who’s Who and received Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023. This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her selection of The Empowered Woman Award.In addition to her successful career, Dr. Guanting Qiu sits on the Program Central Committee for the Medical Development Group of Boston. In addition, she is a Judge and Mentor for Mass Challenge, a mentor to South Carolina Bio startups. She is also a member of numerous committees: HBS Boston Executive Club Member at Harvard Business School, Member of NorthShore Technology Council, and Executive Panel Member of McKinsey & Company.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Dr. Guanting Qiu for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Dr. Guanting attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to partner Pharma to bring this sight-saving glaucoma drug to patients, and championing for leveraging big data evidence to solve problems and create values for patients and shareholders in revolutionizing modern medicine development.For more information please visit: https://ophthalmic-innovation.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

