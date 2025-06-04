ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Christie Edwards, 47, of Jacksonville, Florida, has been indicted in Glynn County on charges of Racketeering and Theft by Taking. While employed as a bookkeeper at a local accounting firm, the defendant is alleged to have stolen more than $380,000 from an elderly client through a series of fraudulent ATM withdrawals, point of sale transactions, checks, and credit card payments.

“Protecting older Georgians from scams and fraud will always be our top priority,” said Carr. “Sadly, those who often perpetrate such crimes are closest to the victims with direct access to their savings and personal information. We encourage older adults and their families to have a plan in place that includes multiple trusted individuals to oversee their finances and file a report with law enforcement if you ever feel something is wrong.”

Glynn County Indictment

This case was investigated by the Attorney General’s White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, which presented evidence to a Glynn County Grand Jury on May 14, 2025, resulting in the indictment* of Christie Edwards. The specific charges against the defendant are as follows.

1 count of Racketeering

1 count of Theft by Taking

The White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his Gang Prosecution Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

A copy of the indictment can be found here . No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time by the Attorney General’s Office.

Older Adults Guide

To help older Georgians protect themselves and their finances, Carr’s Consumer Protection Division created the “Georgia Consumer Protection Guide for Older Adults.” The guide covers a range of topics of importance to seniors, including scams, identity theft, reverse mortgages, home repairs, long-term care, elder abuse, and more. The guide is available in English, Spanish and Korean, and it is free to download here.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.