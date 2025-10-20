FORT VALLEY, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the arrests of Virgilio Gabriel Vasquez, 38, and Napoleon Hernandez Gomez, 38, for the trafficking of a 14-year-old female in Peach County. Both defendants are from Guatemala and illegally residing in the U.S. They are facing charges of human trafficking, rape, and child molestation.

Specifically, Vasquez is alleged to have arranged for the child to perform commercial sex acts with Gomez in exchange for money. The victim is also from Guatemala.

“The consequences of illegal immigration are felt in every one of our communities, whether it’s human trafficking, gang activity or fentanyl,” said Carr. “It’s why we took action against the Biden administration to secure the border, and we’re fighting each day to keep Georgians safe. Our message is clear: if you abuse or exploit a child in this state, we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

On Sept. 26, Vasquez and Gomez were taken into custody at their residence in Fort Valley by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, with the assistance of the Fort Valley Police Department, Peach County Sheriff’s Office, Byron Police Department, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

A summary of the charges against the individuals is included below.

Virgilio Gabriel Vasquez:

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46: Did unlawfully benefit financially from the sexual servitude of the minor

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46: Did unlawfully provide a minor for the purpose of sexual servitude

Napoleon Hernandez Gomez:

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46: Did unlawfully solicit a minor for the purpose of sexual servitude

Rape O.C.G.A. § 16-6-1

Child Molestation O.C.G.A. § 16-6-4

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured more than 60 criminal convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children. This Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Macon and Augusta.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that arrest warrants contain only allegations against the individual against whom the arrest is made. The individual in custody is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the individual guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the arrest warrant.