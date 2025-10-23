ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has joined a 14-state coalition in urging the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) to issue a new rule that requires documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

“Only American citizens are eligible to vote in American elections. That’s not partisan or political – it’s the law, and we have to ensure that law is enforced every step of the way,” said Carr. “We’ll always fight to protect the integrity of our elections, and we’ll continue to push for commonsense measures that do just that.”

The current federal voter registration form does not require any proof of U.S. citizenship beyond self-verification. To address this issue and strengthen the integrity of federal elections, the America First Legal Foundation submitted a petition for rulemaking to the EAC on July 16, 2025. This proposed rule seeks to add documentary proof of U.S. citizenship among the list of requirements on the federal voter registration form.

On Oct. 20, 2025, the attorneys general submitted formal comments to the EAC in support of the proposed rule. Carr is joined in this effort by the attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and West Virginia.

Find a copy of the comment letter here .