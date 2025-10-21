AUSTELL, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the indictment of Jonathan Camphore and Josiyah Cole in connection with the July 21, 2025, shooting on Padgett Road in Austell, which resulted in the death of 13-year-old Desiyah Reed.

Reed was caught in the crossfire and sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

As asserted in the indictment, Camphore is a member of “Young Stupid Reckless” (YSR), a hybrid criminal street gang in Cobb County. Cole is alleged to be a member of “Sex Money Murder,” a national set of Bloods that has a strong presence throughout the state. The shooting is alleged to have stemmed from an ongoing conflict between Cole, Camphore, and other members of YSR.

“This is a tragedy that should have never occurred, and it’s why we cannot let up in the fight against gang activity,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “We’re dedicating all available resources to protecting our children from senseless violence. That’s exactly why we created our Gang Prosecution Unit, and we’re proud to partner with the Cobb County Police Department to keep Georgians safe.”

This case was investigated by the Cobb County Police Department.

“The tragic death of 13-year-old Desiyah Reed is a painful reminder of the impact gang violence has on our community,” said Interim Cobb County Police Chief Dan Ferrell. “This indictment reflects the strong partnership between Cobb County Police Department and the Attorney General’s Office, and our shared commitment to holding violent offenders accountable. We will continue to use every resource to protect our youth and keep Cobb County safe.”

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit previously worked with the Cobb County Police Department to investigate, prosecute, and convict six gang members in connection with two separate shootings in Marietta, one of which was fatal.

Cobb County Indictment

On Oct. 9, 2025, the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Cobb County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Jonathan Camphore and Josiyah Cole.

Specifically, the defendants are facing the following charges.

Jonathan Camphor, 14, of Austell:

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Voluntary Manslaughter

5 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Handgun by a Person Under the Age of 18 Years

Josiyah Cole, 14, of Austell:

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Voluntary Manslaughter

3 counts of Aggravated Assault

3 counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Handgun by a Person Under the Age of 18 Years

No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time by the Attorney General's Office.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has investigated and prosecuted cases in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bibb, Bryan, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond, Spalding, Thomas, Upson and Washington counties, with more than 115 convictions secured across the state.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Savannah and Southeast Georgia.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.