Connecticut Business Owner Champions Charity and Craftsmanship in Auto Industry

DURHAM, CT, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At 27 years old, Giovanni Petruzziello has already carved out an impressive legacy as an entrepreneur, community leader, and role model. But beyond the roaring engines and cutting-edge designs that define his automotive businesses lies a story rooted in family, curiosity, and an unyielding drive to make an impact.Born in Winchester, Massachusetts, to two hardworking parents who immigrated from Rome, Italy, Giovanni moved to Connecticut at just nine months old. “My parents have always been my greatest teachers,” Giovanni said. “They showed me what love, hard work, and humility look like – those are the values I carry with me every day.”From an early age, Giovanni’s fascination with mechanics and movement was unmistakable. “Even as a kid, I couldn’t leave well enough alone,” he joked. “I’d race RC cars around the yard, then take them apart to see how they worked.” That passion evolved into dirt bikes, ATVs, and eventually a lifelong love for modifying and perfecting anything with wheels.By 16, Giovanni’s journey took a major leap forward. With a $15,000 budget from his parents, he turned his first truck into a rolling masterpiece, laying the groundwork for what would become Legends Off-Road Performance. “That first truck wasn’t just a project,” Giovanni said. “It was proof that if you have a vision and work for it, you can create something that lasts.”Today, Giovanni is the founder of Legends Auto Boutique and LGND Supply Co., two brands that embody his relentless drive and commitment to excellence. Legends Auto Boutique, launched in late 2023, has quickly become a luxury automotive destination—serving everyone from truck enthusiasts to supercar collectors. LGND Supply Co. has given away more than 70 customized vehicles to fans across the country, creating life-changing moments for everyday people.“It’s not just about cars,” Giovanni explained. “It’s about building something that brings people together—whether it’s through a car show, a giveaway, or helping someone find their dream ride.”But behind the headlines and horsepower, Giovanni remains deeply connected to his roots. He finds peace in the quiet of Durham, where he enjoys long hikes and the simple beauty of a sunset. “I’ve traveled all over the world, but there’s nothing like the calm of home,” he said.He’s also quick to acknowledge that his journey hasn’t been without mistakes. “I’ve made choices that didn’t reflect who I want to be,” Giovanni said. “But I believe it’s never too late to learn and grow—and that’s exactly what I’m doing.”Giovanni’s commitment to giving back runs as deep as his passion for cars. Through Legends Auto Boutique, LGND Supply Co., and personal initiatives, he’s supported organizations like Toys for Tots, Smilow Cancer Hospital, Rally2Give, and local veterans’ groups. “Community isn’t just a word—it’s a responsibility,” Giovanni said. “I want to use what I’ve built to make a difference.”He will also donate $1,000 to Rally2Give during the upcoming AMG AFTER DARK event on Saturday, June 7, at 1 Miry Brook Rd in Danbury, CT. This event, dedicated to raising funds for Rally2Give, features luxury AMG cars, live music, and a celebration of community spirit. All proceeds will go directly to the cause.For Giovanni, that sense of responsibility extends beyond business. “When I bought my first home at 23, the first thing I did was host a family barbecue,” he recalled. “Because none of this means anything if you’re not sharing it with the people who matter most.”Looking ahead, Giovanni is more focused than ever on growth—both as a businessman and as a man. “I know I’m not perfect,” he said. “But every day, I wake up committed to doing better—for my family, my businesses, and the community I love.”For more information about Giovanni Petruzziello and his businesses, please visit https://thelabct.com/ About Giovanni PetruzzielloGiovanni Petruzziello is a first-generation Italian American entrepreneur, founder of Legends Auto Boutique and LGND Supply Co. Known for his hands-on approach, community spirit, and dedication to craft, Giovanni has grown his brands into recognized names in the automotive world. Beyond his business pursuits, he remains committed to mentorship and philanthropic causes throughout Connecticut.Media Contact:

