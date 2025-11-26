Financial Literacy Competition Series 'A Check For Life' Announces Dallas Casting Event on December 6

A Check For Life Terence Bradford, A Check For Life

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Check For Life , the groundbreaking financial literacy competition series, is bringing its casting tour to Dallas on Saturday, December 6, 2025, offering locals the chance to compete in a new show to win a $100,000 grand prize.The casting event will be held at:Sheraton Suites Market Center Dallas2101 North Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, TX 752079:00 AM – 5:00 PMCan’t make it in person? Applicants can also submit a video audition online at ACheckForLife.com Dallas is one of the most important cities on the tour. “We’re looking for compelling personal stories and contestants ready for financial transformation,” says Terence Bradford, host of A Check For Life The show blends financial education with entertainment. Contestants face real-world money challenges guided by top financial mentors, while viewers at home can also win cash for their own Check For Life Accounts. Even eliminated contestants walk away with money toward their goals — making it a show where everyone wins.For full details and online registration, visit ACheckForLife.com.Media Contact:

