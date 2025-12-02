Dr. Jeremy Liff, Triple-Board-Certified Neurologist, Treats Brain Aneurysms & Neurovascular Cases in NYC & Long Island

Dr. Jeremy M. Liff

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jeremy M. Liff , one of the region's most extensively trained neurovascular specialists, is making it easier for patients across Long Island and New York City to access advanced, catheter-based treatments for brain aneurysms, carotid artery disease, and other complex vascular conditions of the brain and spine.Dr. Liff holds a rare triple board certification in Neurology, Vascular Neurology, and Endovascular Neurosurgery. That means he's trained not just to diagnose neurovascular conditions, but to treat them using some of the most sophisticated minimally invasive techniques available today. He works with patients facing unruptured and ruptured brain aneurysms, carotid stenosis, chronic subdural hematomas, arteriovenous malformations, intracranial stenosis, and a range of other conditions affecting blood flow to and within the brain.His approach is interventional and image guided. Using real-time imaging and tiny catheters threaded through blood vessels, Dr. Liff can seal off aneurysms before they rupture, open blocked carotid and intracranial arteries, treat bleeding in the brain, and address vascular malformations without traditional open surgery. The procedures he performs include aneurysm coiling and stenting, carotid artery stenting for stenosis, intracranial angioplasty and stenting, and mechanical thrombectomy when needed. He also specializes in middle meningeal artery embolization for patients with chronic subdural hematomas, embolization for vascular tumors and AVMs, venous sinus stenting for pulsatile tinnitus and intracranial hypertension, and treatment for severe epistaxis (nosebleeds) that won't stop.Beyond neurovascular care, Dr. Liff treats patients with complex spine conditions through lumbar epidural injections and myelography, and administers intrathecal chemotherapy for cancers affecting the central nervous system. He performs these procedures at three respected hospitals: St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, NYU Langone Hospital Long Island in Mineola, and Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan. Dr. Liff' s training began at Johns Hopkins University, where he studied Cognitive Science, and continued at SUNY Upstate Medical University, where he earned his medical degree. He completed his neurology residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center, serving as Chief Resident. From there, he pursued fellowship training in Vascular Neurology at Mt. Sinai Hospital and Endovascular Neurosurgery at NYU Langone Medical Center. His research has been presented at the American Academy of Neurology and at the LINNC Conference in Paris, and his work has appeared in journals like Clinical Neurology and Neurosurgery and the Journal of ECT. He's a senior member of the Society of Neurointerventional Surgery.A Long Island native, Dr. Liff has built his practice around a simple principle: patients shouldn't have to travel far for specialized neurovascular care. "My goal is to make sure patients on Long Island and in New York City have access to advanced, minimally invasive treatment options for conditions like aneurysms, carotid disease, and other vascular problems affecting the brain," he said.In addition to aneurysms and carotid disease, Dr. Liff treats patients with intracranial artery stenosis, venous outflow problems like pulsatile tinnitus and intracranial hypertension, arteriovenous malformations, chronic subdural hematomas, lumbar spine disease, and sciatica.Patients can schedule an appointment at Dr. Liff's office at 2200 Northern Boulevard, Suite 207, Greenvale, NY 11548. The office can be reached at 516-612-9409 or 516-466-1029, or by email at jliff@intneuro.org.Media Contact:

