Desert Botanicals® Launches Hand Haven™ Natural Hand Balm on Amazon

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Desert Botanicals, Arizona’s premier natural skin care brand, launches Hand Haven™ , an all-natural shea and mango butter balm, on Amazon . Crafted for healthcare workers, teachers, and tradespeople, it heals dry, irritated and cracked skin without preservatives or greasy residue.Unlike conventional hand creams that rely on water, synthetic fillers, and chemical preservatives, Hand Haven features a water-free, plant-based formula designed to heal and protect. Shea and mango butters, rich in vitamins A, C, and E, hydrate deeply and boost collagen for smoother, healthier skin. Six natural oils—arnica, aloe vera, ashwagandha, jojoba, babassu, and lavender—reduce inflammation, soothe soreness, and enhance elasticity. Colloidal oatmeal and vitamin E form a protective barrier, with arrowroot powder providing a silky, nongreasy finish for frequent handwashers and those with demanding jobs.Hand Haven’s non-comedogenic balm hydrates hands, heels, and elbows for 24 hours, perfect for intensive care. “Inspired by the Sonoran Desert’s resilience, Hand Haven delivers pure, healing ingredients for hardworking hands,” said John Ritchie, President of Desert Botanicals. “Unlike water-based creams that require synthetic chemicals to work, Hand Haven offers natural relief consumers demand.”Rooted in Desert Botanicals’ commitment to cruelty-free, paraben-free, and environmentally friendly products, Hand Haven reflects the brand’s mission to blend nature and innovation. The balm is made in the U.S.A. and available now on Amazon For more information, visit www.dbotanicals.com or contact info@dbotanicals.com. Follow Desert Botanicals on Facebook and Twitter for updates. #NaturalSkincare #HandCareAbout Desert Botanicals: Founded in 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona, by a Ph.D. chemist and University of Chicago MBA, Desert Botanicalscreates premium hair and skin care products that balance nature, nutrition, and technology. Inspired by the Sonoran Desert, our cruelty-free, paraben-free, and recyclable products deliver luxurious results while supporting community and sustainability. Learn more at www.dbotanicals.com Media Inquiries:info@dbotanicals.com

