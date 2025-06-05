Desert Botanicals® Launches Hand Haven™ Natural Hand Balm on Amazon

A jar of Hand Haven Skin Recovery Balm, surrounded by natural ingredients like aloe vera, mango, and nuts, on a white background. The red lid features the Hand Haven logo and highlights its all-natural formula with shea and mango butters for deep hydratio

Hand Haven: Deeply Nourishing Skin Recovery Balm with Nature’s Finest Ingredients

A construction worker’s hands holding a jar of Hand Haven Skin Recovery Balm, featuring a red lid with white text and a heart-hand logo. The label reads "The all-natural hand, heel, and body moisturizer for working professionals. Protects and nourishes. 4

Hand Haven Skin Recovery Balm – Pure, All-Natural Relief for Hardworking Hands

A nurse in a white uniform with a stethoscope around her neck holds a jar of Hand Haven Skin Recovery Balm in a medical setting. The jar’s red lid features the Hand Haven logo and text, promoting its all-natural formula for frequent handwashers. The backg

Hand Haven: The Perfect Skin Recovery Balm for Frequent Handwashers Like Nurses

Hand Haven’s non-comedogenic balm hydrates hands, heels, and elbows for 24 hours, perfect for intensive care.

Inspired by the Sonoran Desert’s resilience, Hand Haven delivers pure, healing ingredients for hardworking hands.”
— John Ritchie, President of Desert Botanicals
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desert Botanicals®, Arizona’s premier natural skin care brand, launches Hand Haven™, an all-natural shea and mango butter balm, on Amazon. Crafted for healthcare workers, teachers, and tradespeople, it heals dry, irritated and cracked skin without preservatives or greasy residue.

Unlike conventional hand creams that rely on water, synthetic fillers, and chemical preservatives, Hand Haven features a water-free, plant-based formula designed to heal and protect. Shea and mango butters, rich in vitamins A, C, and E, hydrate deeply and boost collagen for smoother, healthier skin. Six natural oils—arnica, aloe vera, ashwagandha, jojoba, babassu, and lavender—reduce inflammation, soothe soreness, and enhance elasticity. Colloidal oatmeal and vitamin E form a protective barrier, with arrowroot powder providing a silky, nongreasy finish for frequent handwashers and those with demanding jobs.

Hand Haven’s non-comedogenic balm hydrates hands, heels, and elbows for 24 hours, perfect for intensive care. “Inspired by the Sonoran Desert’s resilience, Hand Haven delivers pure, healing ingredients for hardworking hands,” said John Ritchie, President of Desert Botanicals. “Unlike water-based creams that require synthetic chemicals to work, Hand Haven offers natural relief consumers demand.”

Rooted in Desert Botanicals’ commitment to cruelty-free, paraben-free, and environmentally friendly products, Hand Haven reflects the brand’s mission to blend nature and innovation. The balm is made in the U.S.A. and available now on Amazon.

For more information, visit www.dbotanicals.com or contact info@dbotanicals.com. Follow Desert Botanicals on Facebook and Twitter for updates. #NaturalSkincare #HandCare

About Desert Botanicals: Founded in 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona, by a Ph.D. chemist and University of Chicago MBA, Desert Botanicals® creates premium hair and skin care products that balance nature, nutrition, and technology. Inspired by the Sonoran Desert, our cruelty-free, paraben-free, and recyclable products deliver luxurious results while supporting community and sustainability. Learn more at www.dbotanicals.com.

Media Inquiries:
info@dbotanicals.com

John Ritchie
Desert Botanicals
+1 800-276-0852
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
X

Hand Haven isn’t just a balm; it’s a carefully crafted blend of nature’s best skin-savers. Proudly made in Arizona, U.S.A.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Desert Botanicals® Launches Hand Haven™ Natural Hand Balm on Amazon

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
John Ritchie
Desert Botanicals
+1 800-276-0852
Company/Organization
Desert Botanicals
5235 S. Kyrene Road, Suite 201
Tempe, Arizona, 85283
United States
+1 800-276-0852
Visit Newsroom
About

Get the latest news from Desert Botanicals here!

More From This Author
Desert Botanicals® Launches Hand Haven™ Natural Hand Balm on Amazon
Desert Botanicals® Highlights Expanded Hair Care Blog Library
Desert Botanicals® Launches db Hair Restoration Serum
View All Stories From This Author