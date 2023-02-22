Desert Botanicals® Launches db Hair Restoration Serum

DB Hair Restoration Serum combines the best of Eastern and Western medicine to stimulate the hair growth cycle without the troublesome side-effects inherent to products that use Minoxidil, drying alcohols and potentially discoloring caffeine. DB Hair Restoration Serum is available for purchase at Sip & Shop in Gilbert, Arizona db Hair Restoration Serum with Trichogen stimulates the hair growth cycle.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, U.S.A., February 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Desert Botanicalsannounces the launch of their new db Hair Restoration Serum incorporating German Trichogen™ Technology. db Hair Restoration Serum combines the best of Eastern and Western medicine to stimulate the hair growth cycle without the troublesome side-effects inherent to products that use Minoxidil, drying alcohols and potentially discoloring caffeine. Trichogen Technology starts with active natural components of Eastern Medicine including Ginseng and Arctium root extracts and combines them with amino acids and special vitamins. Trichogen is clinically proven to assist the hair growth cycle through improved cellular oxygenation and microcirculation in the scalp. Our scientists supplement Trichogen with aloe vera, jojoba, prickly pear, biotin, panthenol and beta glucan. The result is a natural product with significant hair strengthening and follicle stimulating capabilities while also acting as a leave-in conditioner for daily moisturization and shine.Hair thinning and loss is a major issue for many people. In the United States, 50% of women start to experience thinning by age 50 ( https://www.everydayhealth.com/womens-health/more-than-half-of-women-over-age-have-thinning-hair/ ). COVID-19 has only worsened these trends with the effects of stress and long COVID ( https://healthcare.utah.edu/healthfeed/postings/2022/03/hair-loss-covid19.php ). Common treatments use minoxidil which can cause scalp irritation, irregular heart rate, dread shed (first month treatment hair loss), facial hair growth and weight gain and caffeine which can cause scalp irritation and hair browning. db Hair Restoration serum avoids these issues by using premium natural and nutritive ingredients used for centuries.“After over a year of research and development we are thrilled to launch db Hair Restoration Serum,” said John Ritchie President of Desert Botanicals. “Many of our customers have come to us complaining of hair thinning and loss since the COVID pandemic. Working with researchers in Germany we identified clinically proven Trichogen as a perfect fit to combine with our existing know-how to create a premium hair strengthening and capillary stimulating solution. Our product benefits people with a functioning hair follicle but experiencing hair thinning by increasing circulation and nourishment to speed the hair growth cycle after shedding and lengthening the hair growth phase while strengthening the hair shaft to minimize breakage.”Key Ingredients:• Trichogen – stimulates microcirculation and oxygenation of the hair follicle• Aloe Vera – calms the scalp (anti-inflammatory), strengthens and repairs hair (vitamin A, C, and E) while promoting cellular maintenance and shiny hair.• Jojoba – provides emollience with high slip to reduce damage during combing.• Prickly Pear – Moisturizer with a non-greasy finish. High in fatty acids to add gloss and softening.• Arginine – lowers blood pressure at the follicle• Biotin – speeds the hair rejuvenation cycle and protects from environmental stress• Panthenol – improves shine, softness, soothing, and cuticle strength• Beta glucan – restores moisture and strengthens hair, reduces stress at the cellular level (stress is a known contributor to hair loss)Desert Botanicals is launching db Hair Restoration Serum as part of its new technology line ( www.dbhair.tech ) Look for additional db Hair Technology products coming in 2023.db Hair Restoration Serum is available for purchase on Desert Botanicals web store: www.dbotanicals.com/shop and at Sip & Shop in Gilbert, Arizona: https://www.facebook.com/sipandshoparizona About Desert BotanicalsFounded in Arizona in 2019 by a Ph.D. Chemist from the University of Southern California and a University of Chicago M.B.A., Desert Botanicals is committed to socially responsible development of the highest quality and performance hair care products. By reflecting the incredible capabilities of botanicals found in the Sonoran Desert and similar geographies, Desert Botanicals leads the way in taking the hair care industry in a new direction.Desert Botanicals’ Mission Statement incorporates three key elements:• To create the finest hair care products by carefully balancing nature, nutrition and technology.• To utilize ingredients that reflect the spirit of Arizona and the Sonoran Desert• To assist areas of need in our community.We’re committed to socially responsible development and production of our products. That’s why everything we do is Cruelty Free, Paraben free, Recyclable and Benefits our Community.Media Inquiries:info@dbotanicals.com

