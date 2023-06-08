Desert Botanicals® Highlights Expanded Hair Care Blog Library

Desert Botanicals Blog Library can be accessed for free at: www.dbotanicals.com/blog Wonderful product reviews! Arizona Sip & Shop: A Local Collective based in Gilbert, Arizona

Desert Botanicals® announces the completion of its first installment of a blog library covering important hair topics and hair care challenges facing consumers.

We are proud of our growing library of informative hair care blogs. Unlike many product blogs that are very self-promotional in nature, we try to include as much valuable information as possible.” — John Ritchie

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, June 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Desert Botanicalsannounces the completion of its first installment of a blog library covering important hair topics and hair care challenges facing consumers and the hair care industry today.Among the topics covered are:• Propylene glycol's role as an allergen (commonly found in many hair care products).• The important role of silicones in hair care products.• Flyaways, why they happen and how to limit them."We are proud of our growing library of informative hair care blogs," said John Ritchie President of Desert Botanicals. "Unlike many hair care product blogs that are completely self-promotional in nature, we try to include as much valuable information as possible in our content. Our blog library is free to consumers and does not require registration to access."Desert Botanicals complete blog library can be found at: www.dbotanicals.com/blog New!db Hair Restoration Serum incorporating Trichogen™ Technology➡️ db Hair Restoration Serum combines the best of Eastern medicinal herbs and Western technology to stimulate the hair growth cycle without the troublesome side-effects commonly associated with products that use Minoxidil, drying alcohols and potentially discoloring caffeine. Trichogen Technology starts with active natural components of Eastern Medicine including Ginseng and Arctium root extracts and combines them with amino acids and special vitamins. Trichogen is clinically proven to assist the hair growth cycle through improved cellular oxygenation and microcirculation in the scalp. Our scientists supplement Trichogen with aloe vera, jojoba, prickly pear, biotin, panthenol and beta glucan. The result is a natural product with significant hair strengthening and follicle stimulating capabilities while also acting as a leave-in conditioner for daily scalp and hair moisturization and shine.Learn more at: www.dbhair.tech Desert Botanicals products available for purchase on-line and in-store at Arizona Sip & Shop in Gilbert, Arizona ( https://www.sipandshoparizona.com/ ) and Megan's Oasis Spa ( www.megansoasis.com ) in Scottsdale, Arizona.About Desert BotanicalsFounded in Arizona in 2019 Desert Botanicals is committed to socially responsible development of the highest quality and performance hair care products. By reflecting the incredible capabilities of botanicals found in the Sonoran Desert and similar geographies, Desert Botanicals leads the way in taking the hair care industry in a new direction.Desert Botanicals' Mission Statement incorporates three key elements:• To create the finest hair care products by carefully balancing nature, nutrition and technology.• To utilize ingredients that reflect the spirit of Arizona and the Sonoran Desert• To assist areas of need in our community.We're committed to socially responsible development and production of our products. That's why everything we do is Cruelty Free, Paraben free, Recyclable and Benefits our Community.

