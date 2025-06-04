Briannagh D Turns Up the Heat With Intoxicating Summer Single 'Realest Whine' Featuring Hip-Hop Legend MC Lyte

"Realest Whine" by Briannagh D feat. MC Lyte

Briannagh D turns up the heat with “Realest Whine,” a bold dancehall pop banger blending Caribbean rhythm and summer swagger featuring a fire verse by MC Lyte.

Aside from being a living legend, MC Lyte is musically capable of anything. She is versatile, and it is evident through her ability to add that classic hip-hop flow to a Dancehall pop record.”” — Briannagh D

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global pop ingénue Briannagh D is raising the temperature with her most seductive drop yet, “Realest Whine,” which lands on Friday, June 6. A sonic cocktail of island swagger, hypnotic grooves, and lyrical fire, the track features an iconic guest verse from hip-hop pioneer MC Lyte—a collaboration that bridges generations and genres with pure finesse.With Caribbean lineage and a cosmopolitan creative palette, Briannagh D’s artistry is a study in fusion. Raised in New Jersey by a Caribbean mother and Irish-American father, she grew up steeped in diverse rhythms. “Realest Whine,” co-written with Jamaican artist E-Dee, is a bold, bass-heavy homage to the dancehall diaspora engineered by LA’s sonic artisan Sammy Issac and available for pre-save now on all major online streaming services The inspiration behind the track came from a place of pure summer bliss and a desire to create an undeniable, upbeat dance track that incorporated Caribbean culture. In the West Indies, especially during carnival season, the “whine” is a staple dance move. The goal is for listeners from around the globe to put on this song and feel as if they’ve been teleported to a Caribbean beach party when listening to it. With an infectious melody and an unforgettable beat, “Realest Whine” featuring MC Lyte blends dancehall and pop music into a track that pulses with freedom, rhythm, and release.Though only in her early twenties, Briannagh D is already shaping her narrative with intention and flair. A Columbia University graduate with credits on This Is Us, Bizaardvark, and a Nike campaign alongside LeBron James, she’s also found chart success with “Feel the Beat” and a viral smash in “Elevate” featuring Uganda’s Ghetto Kids. With “Realest Whine,” she levels up once again, redefining the summer single with sensuality and smarts.Enter MC Lyte, a legend whose voice paved the way for generations of female emcees. “Having Lyte on this record is monumental,” Briannagh shares. “She’s timeless, unapologetic, and gave the track the exact weight and edge it needed.” As for what intrigued her about the collaboration: “Aside from being a living legend, MC Lyte is musically capable of anything. She is versatile, and it is evident through her ability to add that classic hip-hop flow to a Dancehall pop record.”Directed by Nigel “TruCapo” Lewis and filmed in the lush, sun-drenched beauty of Saint Kitts, the music video is an opulent visual feast—part fashion film, part island odyssey. Every frame pulses with the essence of the Caribbean: bold, bright, and alive.As “Realest Whine” launches into the world, Briannagh D is far from done. More singles are on deck, with an EP in the works and a creative vision that shows no signs of slowing down. For a front-row seat to her next chapter, follow @BriannaghD across social media platforms.MEDIA CONTACTS:Stacey Barker323.833.8358stacey@jadeumbrella.comKelly Springer626.252.4416KellyKpr@yahoo.com###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.