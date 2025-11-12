Hydrolix Appoints Michael Cucchi as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Next Stage Of Growth

Michael Cucchi, CMO at Hydrolix Hydrolix Streaming Data Lake Hydrolix.io

Industry veteran brings over 25 years of SaaS scaling expertise and a track record of building $250M+ ARR portfolios.

The market has an urgent need for what Hydrolix delivers, which is one of many reasons I jumped at this opportunity.” — Michael Cucchi

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrolix, the high-performance streaming data lake company, today announced the appointment of Michael Cucchi as Chief Marketing Officer. Cucchi brings over 25 years of proven success scaling software businesses, driving strategic acquisitions, and building go-to-market organizations at leading technology companies."The market has an urgent need for what Hydrolix delivers, which is one of many reasons I jumped at this opportunity," said Michael Cucchi, Chief Marketing Officer at Hydrolix . "I’ve personally seen companies struggle with massive-scale data, expensive retention, and the true holy grail, real-time insights and analytics. Hydrolix solves these challenges. I see tremendous opportunity to accelerate our next growth phase: reaching more enterprises, expanding our AI and cybersecurity offerings, and making real-time analytics truly affordable. On top of that, a unique product is the talented, collaborative team, all driving toward one mission—turning our customers' data challenges into competitive advantages."Most recently, Cucchi led product management, marketing, and design at Sumo Logic. Before that, Cucchi led product operations, product marketing, developer advocacy, and market intelligence teams at PagerDuty, helping drive their growth from $150M to over $300M. His career also includes executive roles at Akamai, Riverbed, Pivotal/VMware, and Cognizant, where he established a software incubator and scaled 15 SaaS startups.During his career, Cucchi has been instrumental in identifying and executing over a dozen acquisitions totaling more than $2 billion, while simultaneously scaling multi-product software businesses. Cucchi has been a key contributor to major strategic transactions, including the $1B acquisition of Opnet at Riverbed to extend into application performance management, the $268M acquisition of Cotendo at Akamai, the $200+M acquisition of Meritsoft at Cognizant, and multiple technology acquisitions at Pivotal to expand big data and PaaS offerings."Michael's deep expertise in SaaS, analytics, CDNs, and security—combined with his track record of scaling businesses and executing strategic partnerships—makes him the ideal leader to help Hydrolix reach its next phase of growth," said Marty Kagan, Co-Founder and CEO of Hydrolix. "As we continue solving the challenges companies face with massive datasets and real-time analytics demands, Michael's experience will be invaluable in clearly differentiating our platform and expanding our market reach."At Hydrolix, Cucchi will lead the company's evolution toward a multi-product approach, focusing on addressing customer pain points related to massive-scale data and real-time log analytics. He will oversee marketing strategy for both Hydrolix's direct sales motion and its growing partner ecosystem, which includes enterprise relationships with Akamai and AWS.Cucchi’s appointment is on the heels of another leadership change at Hydrolix. Tony Falco, who served as the VP of Marketing for more than two years, is now Chief Operating Officer at Hydrolix, where he leads the product, business development, business systems, AWS Marketplace, and Configuration as Code teams."Michael's arrival comes at the perfect time for Hydrolix," said Falco. "My team now focuses on optimizing across the company and delivering the right technology to address today’s critical gaps in real-time analytics — Michael will ensure our markets and customers understand how these innovations solve their specific challenges. We build the solutions; Michael's team brings them to market. It will be a powerful partnership."Hydrolix has experienced rapid growth, closing an $80 M Series C funding round in April 2025 and expanding to over 600 customers and 200 employees worldwide. Hydrolix is the go-to observability provider for major live streaming events, including the Super Bowl, Olympics, FIFA Club World Cup, and the world's largest cricket matches.About Hydrolix: Hydrolix is a real-time data platform that enables organizations to ingest, store, and analyze massive-scale digital operations and security data. The company's high-performance architecture delivers sub-10-second query speeds on petabyte-scale datasets while providing industry-leading compression that reduces storage costs by up to 98%. Hydrolix serves 650+ customers globally across observability, cybersecurity, AI/ML, and real-time analytics use cases. Visit Hydrolix.io for more information.Media Contact:Abby Rossabby@hydrolix.io

