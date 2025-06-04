Hollywood Icon Lawrence Hilton Jacobs Joins Forces with St. Louis to Support Tornado Victims

Honoring Culture and Community: A Night of Healing Through Music and Recognition

Being part of this event is an honor. When communities are hurting, we all have a role to play. I’m here to stand with St. Louis and help where it’s needed most.” — Lawrence Hilton Jacobs

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed actor and humanitarian Lawrence Hilton Jacobs will travel to St. Louis to be honored at United in Rhythm: A Benefit Night Where Music Meets Purpose—a powerful evening dedicated to helping tornado-impacted communities recover and rebuild. The event takes place on Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the 21C Museum Hotel, located at 1528 Locust St, St. Louis, MO.Hilton Jacobs, beloved for his iconic roles in Cooley High, Welcome Back, Kotter, and The Jacksons: An American Dream, will receive the Lawrence Hilton Jacobs Legacy of Impact Award, honoring both his legendary career and his unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes.“I’ve always believed in using my platform to uplift others,” said Jacobs. “When I heard about the devastation caused by the tornadoes—and how deeply it affected not just families, but also the organizations working tirelessly to help them—I knew I had to be there. This is about more than just support. It’s about community, resilience, and heart.”The benefit responds to the recent tornadoes that left St. Louis-area neighborhoods and nonprofits reeling. While grassroots organizations rushed to aid those in crisis, their own resources have been depleted. United in Rhythm aims to raise $100,000 to provide $10,000 grants to ten local organizations that were on the frontlines of response and relief.“So many people have been impacted by the recent tornadoes,” says Lawrence’s publicist, Desirae L. Benson . “Lawrence understands adversity and really feels the impact that pain and loss have on others. He has a big heart and accepted the invite to support without hesitation. This award honors not only his achievements but the way he consistently shows up for causes that matter.”The benefit will feature a soulful night of music, unforgettable entertainment, flavorful bites, and vibrant community energy. Hosted by Yolanda Lankford, co-host of The Own Your Now Show on Nine PBS, the evening will bring together changemakers, community leaders, and supporters for a shared purpose—honoring resilience, uplifting local heroes, and raising vital funds to restore the organizations that stepped up when St. Louis needed them most.The benefit will also recognize Latonya AnNoor with The Heart in Action Award for orchestrating over $700,000 in direct donations—including truckloads of food and supplies from Walmart—in response to the tornado crisis.This event is brought together by the organizers, Kalonda Kent, co-chair of New Avenue Incorporated, and Keisha Lee, founder of Annie Malone Children & Family Services. A very special thank you to the St. Ann Police Department, iHeart Media, and more.How You Can Make a DifferenceWe invite your organization to support this vital cause with a tax-deductible contribution of $2,000, which includes:• 10 guest tickets to attend the benefit event• Recognition in the event program, signage, and across social media platforms• Direct impact by helping fund local nonprofits actively rebuilding and restoring our communityIf your organization would like to contribute a different amount, every donation—large or small—brings us closer to our $100,000 goal and makes a meaningful difference.Ways to Donate• Checks payable to: New Avenue Inc.• Online: United in Rhythm: Benefit Concert All donations are tax-deductible through our 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor, New Avenue Incorporated.Single ticket donations can also be purchased here: https://buy.stripe.com/00w00ibDzbmedDW2jtgYU01 Thank you for standing with us as we uplift the people and organizations who uplift others.PUBLICIST CONTACTFor media coverage, talent interviews for Lawrence Hilton Jacobs, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:Desirae L. BensonDesiraeBBB@gmail.com | (804) 389-8877

Event Flyer and Information

