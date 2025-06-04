Saskatchewan Recognizes Deafblind Awareness Month

CANADA, June 4 - Released on June 4, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has officially proclaimed June 2025 as Deafblind Awareness Month in recognition of individuals in the Deafblind community and the organizations that support them.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to recognize Deafblind Awareness Month, and we value the important work of Canadian National Institute for the Blind, Deafblind Community Services," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "We look forward to continuing to build strong, inclusive communities for persons with disabilities alongside our disability services community partners."

Deafblind Awareness Month raises awareness about the unique experiences and contributions of individuals who are Deafblind. It also highlights the importance of accessible programs, services and supports that promote inclusion and independence.

Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) Deafblind Community Services (DBCS) provides specialized support and advocacy for individuals with combined vision and hearing loss. Across Canada, DBCS offers intervenor services, life-skills training and advocacy to help individuals overcome barriers, build independence and enhance their quality of life.

"We commend the Government of Saskatchewan for proclaiming June as Deafblind Awareness Month and for its ongoing commitment to accessibility and inclusion," CNIB Deafblind Community Services Vice-President Sherry Grabowski said. "This recognition is an important step in amplifying the voices of the Deafblind community and raising awareness of the unique barriers they face. We look forward to working together to ensure every person with a dual sensory loss can thrive and participate fully in their communities."

On December 3, 2024, the Government of Saskatchewan released its first Accessibility Plan, required by The Accessible Saskatchewan Act, to improve the accessibility of government services. Over the next three years, government will provide leadership on accessibility and inclusion in the province; work to improve knowledge and awareness to support a diverse and inclusive workforce; and enhance the accessibility of digital content, provincial parks and government buildings.

For more information about the Government of Saskatchewan's accessibility initiatives, visit: accessiblesk.saskatchewan.ca.

To learn more about CNIB Deafblind Community Services, visit: deafblindservices.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: