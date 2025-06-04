MDC hosts free Women’s Nature Camps at the Boone County Nature School in June

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites women who are new to fishing, archery, and kayaking to an all-day nature camp at the Boone County Nature School in Columbia. There will be three separate days of camp, and participants are encouraged to choose the day that works best with their schedule as they are not required to attend all three days.

Participants are asked to be prepared to be outside all day and to dress for the weather. They should bring a water bottle, sunscreen, bug spray, a change of clothes, a towel, and any other items they may need. A hotdog lunch will be provided and cooked over a campfire by the participants, but attendees are welcome to bring their own lunch as well. The camp dates are as follows:

June 16 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.: This date is open to those ages 11-18. Minors should be accompanied by an adult. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4yB.

June 17 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.: This date is open to those ages 11-18. Minors should be accompanied by an adult. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4y6.

June 18 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.: This date is open to those ages 19 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4yL.

Questions about these events can be sent to Jenna Stiek at jenna.stiek@mdc.mo.gov. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 S. Tom Bass Road in Columbia.