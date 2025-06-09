Clayton County Schools Launches New Real Estate Pilot Program for Students

Senator Davenport Speaking

The Real Estate Pilot Program aims to introduce students to career opportunities in real estate at an early age.

The pilot program opens doors for students to explore real estate as a viable career path. They will gain valuable insights and opportunities for a successful future.” — Archie Emerson, Georgia ACT Board Member

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a first-of-its-kind initiative, real estate professional and Board Member of The Georgia Advancing Community Together ( Georgia ACT ), under the leadership of Dr. Bambie Haynes-Brown, Archie Emerson, and Dr. Anthony Smith, Superintendent of Clayton County Schools, have collaborated to establish a Real Estate Pilot Program. This program will equip high school students with the essential skills and knowledge necessary for career opportunities within the real estate sector.This initiative will empower students through education and foster a mindset geared toward long-term success. Starting on June 2, 2025, the pilot program will run for 3½ weeks, held Monday through Thursday, with a cohort of 15 students. Students will complete the educational hours required to sit for the Georgia real estate licensing exam, thereby gaining a head start in pursuing careers in real estate as they transition from high school.“This pilot program opens doors for students to explore real estate as a viable and rewarding career path,” said Archie Emerson. “By introducing this field to high school students early on, we provide them with valuable insights and opportunities for a successful future. The invaluable support from partners like FMLS and the Georgia Real Estate Commissioner ensures that students receive high-quality instruction and mentorship, empowering them to gain real-world skills critical for their future careers.”As this pilot program commences, the vision is to expand its reach to more schools and students, thereby opening additional pathways for growth and professional development in the real estate industry.“We embrace the motto ‘many hands, one mission,’ reflecting our commitment to fostering a new generation of real estate professionals,” said Dr. Smith.FMLS proudly supports this constructive pilot program and looks forward to its positive impact on students and the community.About FMLSFirst Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) was founded in 1957 in Atlanta by real estate brokers who wanted to share real estate listings and connect buyers and sellers. Today, FMLS is the fifth-largest MLS in the United States. As Georgia's largest MLS, it serves over 57,000 members and has extensive MLS partnerships across the United States and much of Central America.

