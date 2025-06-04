The Dairy Alliance Celebrates National Dairy Month

Recognizing the dedication of Southeast dairy farm families who nourish communities

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- June is National Dairy Month, and The Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit organization funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, is recognizing the powerful role real dairy milk plays in lifelong health and honoring the dairy farm families who make it all possible. By partnering with local farms, The Dairy Alliance promotes real dairy as a cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle while recognizing the commitment of farmers who produce high-quality milk that nourishes communities and supports future generations."We are incredibly grateful to dairy farmers who help ensure that our communities have access to wholesome and nutritious milk," said Geri Berdak , Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. "We are thrilled to honor them during National Dairy Month and throughout the year. Thanks to their dedication, real dairy milk continues to be a vital source of nutrients that fuel strong bodies and sharp minds."Real dairy milk delivers 13 essential nutrients, including calcium, vitamin D, potassium, and high-quality protein, that support health at every age. From pregnancy through early childhood, milk provides key nutrients critical for brain development. As children grow, it helps build and maintain strong bones. For adults, its natural blend of electrolytes, carbs, and protein supports hydration, lean muscle, and post-workout recovery, making it a powerful part of any routine.Those with lactose intolerance can still enjoy the benefits of dairy through lactose-free milk, which offers the same nutrition without the lactose. Many cheeses and yogurts are also well-tolerated options.National Dairy Month began in 1937 as a way to promote milk during the summer and officially became "Dairy Month" in 1939. Today, it remains a time to celebrate the farmers behind every glass of milk.For more information about The Dairy Alliance, plus recipes, nutrition tips, and dairy farming information, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

