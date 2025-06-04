DrCloudEHR Slashes Patient Intake Time more than 120%, improving efficiency for CCBHCs

EnSoftek’s flagship behavioral health EHR platform, DrCloudEHR, is transforming the patient intake experience for clinics nationwide

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EnSoftek’s flagship behavioral health EHR platform, DrCloudEHR , is transforming the patient intake experience for clinics nationwide—cutting intake times by more than 100% through its intuitive, self-service Patient Portal. This innovation empowers patients to complete pre-visit tasks such as filling out forms, signing documents electronically, and scheduling appointments—all before arriving at the clinic.Purpose-built for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) and other behavioral health organizations, the DrCloudEHR Patient Portal simplifies and streamlines the onboarding process while ensuring data security and regulatory compliance."We designed the portal to simplify the intake process—not just for patients, but for the entire care team," said Ramesh Nagul, CPO. "With this level of automation, clinics are saving time, reducing manual errors, and offering a better care delivery experience from day one."One behavioral health provider using the portal reported a dramatic decrease in administrative workload and intake-related delays, allowing clinicians to focus more on care and less on paperwork."Our initial intake process in our old system took about two hours with how cumbersome the system was. Now utilizing DrCloudEHR's online referral process and the client portal, our intakes take no more than 30 minutes."– Josh Cabral, Executive Director, Rural Nevada CounselingThis innovation aligns with DrCloudEHR's mission to modernize behavioral healthcare delivery through a configurable, scalable, and compliance-ready EHR solution for all.Key features of the Patient Portal:● Secure messaging and appointment scheduling● Accurate Forms Completion tracking● HIPAA-compliant electronic signatures● Multilingual support to serve diverse patient populationsDo you want to accelerate intake, boost patient engagement while ensuring compliance? Schedule a demo to explore how DrCloudEHR's Patient Portal can transform workflows.About EnSoftek / DrCloudEHR™DrCloudEHR is a digital health solution built to redefine whole-person care and raise the standard of value-based healthcare delivery. By seamlessly integrating clinical, administrative, and financial data, DrCloudEHR delivers actionable intelligence that enhances care coordination, streamlines operations, and enables efficient, connected care networks.DrCloudEHR supports a wide spectrum of providers in behavioral health and human services, including public health agencies, mental health and addiction treatment centers, crisis response teams, developmental disability services, education-based health centers, veteran programs, and CCBHCs.Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.For more information about DrCloudEHR and its suite of solutions, visit www.drcloudehr.com

