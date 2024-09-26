EnSoftek partners with Public Health Supportive Services to support CCBHCs provide patient-centered care

Behavioral Health organizations must have a CCBHC EHR to meet requirements effectively.

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ensoftek, a leading provider of Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions for behavioral health and addiction treatment, partners with Public Health Supportive Services (PH-SS) to support Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) nationwide in their certification and process improvement initiatives.Behavioral Health organizations must have a CCBHC EHR to meet requirements effectively. This system should be able to coordinate care, use evidence-based practices, report outcomes, and collaborate with other organizations. EnSoftek's DrCloudEHR simplifies the complexities of operating CCBHCs with its comprehensive and adaptable platform. It is highly configurable, allowing clinics to tailor workflows, forms, reports, and billing processes to meet their unique needs and compliance requirements."Our mission at DrCloudEHR has always been to ease the administrative burdens faced by behavioral health professionals," said Ramana Reddy, President of Ensoftek/DrCloudEHR. "Partnering with PH-SS will enable us to further enhance our support for CCBHCs, ensuring they are well-prepared for certification and able to optimize their processes for improved patient outcomes.""This alliance with DrCloudEHR represents a significant step forward in our mission to support Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs)," said James Kuzhippala, President of Public Health Supportive Services. "Together, we will provide the tools and expertise needed to help clinics achieve certification and deliver the highest standards of care."Key Benefits of the Partnership:- Comprehensive Data Capture and Reporting: DrCloudEHR provides the essential data capture and reporting capabilities for CCBHCs, ensuring compliance with state quality measures for all nine required services.- Enhanced Billing: DrCloudEHR Revenue Cycle Management provides the billing flexibility that meets state-specific reimbursement requirements for CCHBC, including fee-for-service, case rate, or other payment models.- Process Improvement: With the combined expertise of Ensoftek and PH-SS, CCBHCs can expect significant improvements in their operational processes, reducing downstream and upstream challenges within the healthcare system.- Improved Compliance: DrCloudEHR helps clinics stay on top of reporting requirements, ensuring better adherence to regulations and easier access to funding.The strategic partnership between Ensoftek and PH-SS will revolutionize the way CCBHCs operate, providing them with the resources to meet certification requirements and improve overall efficiency.About EnSoftek / DrCloudEHR™DrCloudEHR™ is a digital health solution to redefine whole-person care and elevate the standard of value-based healthcare delivery. It seamlessly integrates clinical, executive, and financial data, harnessing the power of actionable intelligence. It is a transformative platform that enhances care coordination, streamlines operations, and fosters a tightly integrated, efficient healthcare delivery network. Its comprehensive approach is strategically designed to increase access to healthcare, facilitate recovery, and optimize therapeutic outcomes, revolutionizing healthcare delivery and management.DrCloudEHR serves a range of health and human services agencies/providers/treatment centers, including public health, mental health /psychiatry, substance abuse/addiction, crisis services, family and children's services, intellectual/developmental disabilities, education/school health centers, veteran homes, and certified community behavioral health centers.About Public Health Supportive Services (PH-SS)Public Health Supportive Services LLC (PH-SS) was originally founded with the philosophy to provide supportive services to local, state, and federal partners to directly and indirectly improve the quality and types of services provided to the community. Our team and our partners take a collaborative approach to supporting public health initiatives through comprehensive services that enhance the operational efficiency and compliance of healthcare organizations.Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.For more information about DrCloudEHR and its suite of solutions, visit www.drcloudehr.com

