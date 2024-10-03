EnSoftek Founder and CEO Ramana Reddy Appointed to Oregon State Workforce and Talent Development Board

EnSoftek's founder and CEO, Mr. Ramana Reddy, has been appointed to the Oregon Workforce and Talent Development Board by Governor Tina Kotek.

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EnSoftek is pleased to announce that its founder and CEO, Mr. Ramana Reddy, has been appointed to the Oregon Workforce and Talent Development Board (WTDB) by Governor Tina Kotek. This prestigious appointment underscores Mr. Reddy's commitment to advancing workforce skill development in the technology and healthcare sectors.The Oregon Workforce and Talent Development Board (WTDB) is the overall advisory board to the Governor on workforce matters, including developing a strategic plan for Oregon's Workforce Development System. With its vision of equitable prosperity for all Oregonians, the WTDB plays a critical role in guiding and advancing Oregon through meaningful work, training, and education by empowering people and employers.Ramana Reddy has over 25 years of business management experience and served as EnSoftek's President and CEO since its inception. Under his leadership, the company has grown into a leading provider of innovative "digital health solutions" for health and human services providers (public, private and non-profit organizations)."I am honored to be appointed to the Workforce and Talent Development Board by our governor," said Mr. Reddy. "I look forward to contributing to the board's efforts to help Oregon's workforce thrive by ensuring access to vital education and training resources."About EnSoftek, Inc.EnSoftek is a premier provider of Health IT solutions, offering innovative services to public, private and non-profit private sector clients. The company is committed to delivering state-of-the-art technology solutions that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare delivery.

