IEC-FECC Partners with Eckart Supply to Launch New Training Lab in West Palm Beach

The NEW IEC FL East Coast Lab at Eckart-Lake Park, FL

Collaboration Strengthens Workforce Development and Advances Electrical Education in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Independent Electrical Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter (IEC-FECC) is pleased to announce the successful reveal of its new training lab inside Eckart Supply ’s state-of-the-art facility in Lake Park, FL. The lab was unveiled on Tuesday, December 9th, during Eckart Supply’s Grand Opening event, marking a major milestone for both organizations and the local electrical community.This new training lab is the result of a strong partnership between IEC-FECC and Eckart Supply, a Platinum Member Industry Partner whose support continues to advance workforce development and hands-on education in the electrical trade.“We’ve been looking for opportunities to grow our lab space, and Eckart’s new location offered the perfect opportunity,” said Karen Pica, Marketing and Membership Director at IEC-FECC. “When I presented the idea, they were all in. Their support for workforce development made this partnership a natural fit.”“At Eckart Supply, we are deeply committed to developing future tradespeople and are honored to support this commitment by hosting the IEC at our Lake Park, FL facility. We view this as an investment in the future of our entire industry,” said Philip Bennett, President & CEO of Eckart Supply.IEC-FECC extends a special thank you to the Industry Partner members who generously supplied equipment to help build out the new lab: Eaton, Burndy, FRM, and Milwaukee Tool. Their continued support and commitment to strengthening the electrical workforce are deeply appreciated.IEC-FECC also wishes to express sincere gratitude to the entire Eckart Supply team. The environment at Eckart’s new Lake Park facility is incredibly positive, friendly, and collaborative—something truly unique in today’s workplace. It was remarkable to see how genuinely happy and appreciative every employee was to be part of the Eckart family. IEC-FECC is extremely proud and thankful to join their team in this new partnership.The Independent Electrical Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter remains dedicated to advancing the electrical industry through education, advocacy, and strategic partnerships. The new lab will expand hands-on learning opportunities and further enhance access to advanced training programs for apprentices and contractors.Our apprenticeship programs empower individuals to earn while they learn and build a successful career in the electrical industry.• ELECTRICAL CAREER PREP – No experience? No problem. This introductory program prepares participants to begin working with a contractor.• ELECTRICAL APPRENTICESHIP – For those already working in the field or with hands-on experience, this four-year program blends on-the-job training with weekly evening classes.• LOW VOLTAGE APPRENTICESHIP – Tailored for low voltage trades, offering a similar structure with specialized training.Learn more at iec-fecc.org/apprenticeship Eckart Supply is a leading distributor of electrical products and solutions, committed to supporting contractors with top-tier service, inventory, and expertise. Their expansion into West Palm Beach reflects their dedication to growth, innovation, and community engagement.

