Madison Education Group (MEG) Launches New IT Professional Development Certificates that Carry Continuing Education Units (CEUs)

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison Education Group (MEG) announced that starting Monday, 9 June 2025, the school will begin offering professional development certificates in information technology, coding, and spreadsheet essentials, through its Madison School of Professional Development (MSPD). In total, the MSPD will launch 5 new self-guided certificates that become available.Two of the new programs, Computing Technology 1 & 2, will introduce participants to computing concepts ranging from computer, web, and mobile applications to artificial intelligence and other advanced computing concepts. Each course in the two-part series earns participants 1 Continuing Education Unit (CEU) for a total of 2 CEUs.Other programs in the launch focus on coding and specifically Python programming. Participants can complete both the Introduction to Programming with Python and the Intermediate Programming with Python courses. Each course is 2.5 CEUs. Beyond professional development CEU credentials, graduates of the program will develop the ability to design, write, test, and debug Python programs.The fifth program in the new roll out is Spreadsheet Essentials. Participants earn .5 CEUS while mastering high-level spreadsheet skills to analyze and solve problems in various disciplines, including data science, engineering, business, and related fields.Though the programs are self-guided, Dr. Jeevan D'Souza, the curator of the new programs, will support and mentor students throughout their studies.Dr. D’souza has a background in electrical engineering and holds a PhD in Computer Science. Of the programs, Dr. D’Souza stated, “With its blend of animations, questions, and auto-graded programming labs, the courses support consistent practice and mastery—ideal for self-paced and online learning."Along with these new IT programs, MEG and the Madison School of Professional Development have been actively launching new certificate programs throughout 2025 including both free and paid programs. These come from a growing range of professional areas including Certified Executive Coaching, Teaching English as a Second Language (TESOL), and Leadership and Business Studies. Programs in Quality Assurance and Safety and Security are scheduled to launch later in 2025.MEG is a premier provider of a diverse set of professional products and services. In addition to higher education and business consulting services, MEG is home to the Madison School of Professional Development (MSPD), the Madison Coaching Academy (MCA), and the MaxCampus Systems --a Comprehensive Academic Management Platform that combines a traditional student information system and an LMS into a single, organization-wide platform.To learn more, visit https://meg-spd.com/ or email info@meg-spd.com.To review the IT certificate programs , visit https://meg-spd.com/courses?cat=IT

