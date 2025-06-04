VSP news release / inmate assault upon protected professional 25B4003939
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4003939
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 6-2-25 0530
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center, Rutland VT
VIOLATION: Assaulting a Protected Professional
ACCUSED: Justin Zayas-Sanchez
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairhaven VT
VICTIM: Zachery Currier
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hampton NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West were notified of an incident that occurred on 6-2-25 at Marble Valley Correctional Center in Rutland VT. After an investigation it was determined that incarcerated inmate (brought to MVCC by Rutland City Police Department on an active arrest warrant on 6-2-25) assaulted a correctional officer shortly after being booked into the facility. The incarcerated inmate was identified as Justin Zayas-Sanchez and the guard who was assaulted was identified as Zachary Currier. Zayas-Sanchez struck Currier in the face with a closed fist.
On 6-3-2025 Zayas-Sanchez was issued a citation by troopers from VSP St. Johnsbury due to his transfer from Marble Valley CC to Northeastern CC.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7-7-25 10 AM
COURT: Rutland Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Correctional Center
BAIL: Zayas-Sanchez was held for the originating warrant; additional bail was not sought for this new charge.
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
