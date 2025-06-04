VSP news release / inmate assault upon protected professional 25B4003939

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25B4003939

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: 6-2-25 0530

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center, Rutland VT

VIOLATION: Assaulting a Protected Professional

ACCUSED: Justin Zayas-Sanchez

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairhaven VT

VICTIM: Zachery Currier

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hampton NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West were notified of an incident that occurred on 6-2-25 at Marble Valley Correctional Center in Rutland VT. After an investigation it was determined that incarcerated inmate (brought to MVCC by Rutland City Police Department on an active arrest warrant on 6-2-25) assaulted a correctional officer shortly after being booked into the facility. The incarcerated inmate was identified as Justin Zayas-Sanchez and the guard who was assaulted was identified as Zachary Currier. Zayas-Sanchez struck Currier in the face with a closed fist.

On 6-3-2025 Zayas-Sanchez was issued a citation by troopers from VSP St. Johnsbury due to his transfer from Marble Valley CC to Northeastern CC.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7-7-25 10 AM

COURT: Rutland Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Correctional Center

BAIL: Zayas-Sanchez was held for the originating warrant; additional bail was not sought for this new charge.

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101