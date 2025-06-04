Sigga Achieves Exacting SOC 2 Compliance for EAM Solution Suite

Sigga Technologies

Final audit report finds no exceptions across Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity and Privacy criteria.

This milestone reflects not just our commitment to security and trust, but also our ability to execute with discipline and cross-functional alignment.” — Sigga CEO Rohan Bairat

HOUSTON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sigga Technologies has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, ranking it among the world’s most secure and trusted technology vendors.The provider of industry-leading, SAP-integrated EAM suite passed the final third-party audit to achieve compliance with no exceptions, or nonconformities, across the five trust services criteria.“Zero nonconformities is an exceptional accomplishment,” said Sigga Chief Executive Officer Rohan Bairat. “This milestone reflects not just our commitment to security and trust, but also our ability to execute with discipline and cross-functional alignment.“This sets a new benchmark for operational excellence at Sigga.”The SOC 2, or Systems and Organization Controls, 2 certification recognizes Sigga for adhering to standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. It is considered a gold standard for IT organizations looking to demonstrate a commitment to security.The SOC 2 Type II achievement also shows not only strong design but operational effectiveness by looking at Sigga’s performance over several months. Teams across the company worked to align processes to the SOC 2 framework, expanding on an already existing ISO 27001 certification.This kind of cybersecurity-first approach is critical for customers in regulated industries, who want to see vendors handle their data securely. The average cost of data breaches worldwide reached nearly $5 million in 2024 with Expectation of global cybercrime costs to grow by 15 percent per year over the next five years, reaching $10.5 trillion USD annually by 2025.About Sigga:Sigga Technologies brings more than 20 years of experience in transforming maintenance operations at asset-intensive companies. Sigga’s industry-leading applications are flexible, modern and built to accelerate digital transformation. Its mobile maintenance and planning and scheduling tools help companies remove maintenance inefficiencies, optimize maintenance planning and scheduling and quickly adapt to changing business needs over time and across locations.

