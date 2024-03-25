Empower™ 3.0 from Sigga Technologies Achieves SAP® Certified Integration with RISE with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud
Sigga Technologies announces its mobile maintenance app Sigga EAM Empower™ 3.0 has achieved SAP® certification as integrated with RISE with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud.
Our team is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that increase workforce productivity and asset reliability.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigga Technologies, a global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software provider, announced today that its mobile maintenance application, Sigga EAM Empower™ 3.0, has achieved SAP® certification as integrated with RISE with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud.
— Rohan Bairat, CEO
"We are thrilled to receive this certification for Empower™ 3.0. It's a culmination of the depth in our technology, proven SAP expertise, and commitment to our customers in asset-intensive industries like Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Mining and Metals, and more. Unlike other solutions, Sigga is focused on companies using SAP. That means our team is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that increase workforce productivity and asset reliability." says Rohan Bairat, CEO at Sigga.
Empower™ is an intuitive, no-code mobile application that extends the functionalities of the SAP PM module and replaces printed documents and manual data entry. The platform puts SAP PM in the palm of technicians’ hands, increasing workforce productivity and lowering operational costs.
Mobile solutions like Empower™ provide the agility maintenance organizations need as they pivot to become more digital.
The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for Sigga EAM Empower™ 3.0 integrates with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud using standard integration technologies.
About Sigga
With 20+ years of experience, Sigga Technologies is a market leader in transforming maintenance operations at asset-intensive companies. Sigga applications are flexible, modern, and digitally connected to accelerate digital transformation. Its mobile maintenance and planning & scheduling tools help companies remove maintenance inefficiencies, optimize maintenance planning and scheduling, and quickly adapt to changing business needs over time and across locations.
