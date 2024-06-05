Sigga Introduces Advanced GPS Functionality for SAP PM Users in its Empower EAM Platform
Other key elements in the latest upgrade continue to advance Empower EAM as the leading and most trusted connected worker solution in the SAP ecosystem.
Users can see on a map where the nearest work orders are, track their time at the location, and it automatically syncs back to SAP.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigga, a leading provider of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions, is proud to announce the latest enhancements to its Empower EAM platform, including integrated GPS functionality. This new feature elevates asset management for industrial companies by enabling users to efficiently organize and execute work orders based on geographic proximity. Other key elements in the latest upgrade continue to advance Empower EAM as the leading and most trusted connected worker solution in the SAP ecosystem.
— Egberto Leal, Sigga's R&D Director
With the integration of GPS capabilities, Empower EAM users can now benefit from several powerful features:
• Geographic Work Order Sorting: Users can sort work orders by the distance between workers and assets, enhancing efficiency and responsiveness.
• Asset and Equipment Filtering: The platform allows users to sort and filter assets and equipment by location, providing a clear view of what’s in a geographic range.
• Map Display and Navigation: Work orders can now be displayed on a map, with built-in directions to guide workers to their destinations seamlessly.
• Position and Duration Recording: Users can record their position and time duration at any given location, ensuring accurate tracking and reporting.
• More Customizable Interface: The platform includes the ability to easily customize button sizes, enhancing user experience and flexibility.
Egberto Leal, Sigga's R&D Director, emphasized the innovative nature of Empower EAM's new features. “Sigga's platform enables organizations to add GPS functionality to any Empower module without the need for additional customizations or code. Users can see on a map where the nearest work orders are, track their time at the location, and it automatically syncs back to SAP. These updates are readily available in the latest version of Empower," Leal stated.
Sigga's introduction of GPS functionality within the Empower EAM platform represents a significant advancement in enterprise asset management. By leveraging these new features, organizations can enhance their efficiency, accuracy, and overall asset management strategies.
Sigga has a longstanding reputation for delivering robust EAM solutions that optimize maintenance operations and improve asset performance. The addition of GPS functionality to the Empower EAM platform reflects Sigga's commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, ensuring that clients have access to cutting-edge tools that drive operational excellence.
Discover how Sigga's innovative solutions can transform your asset management approach. Visit Sigga's website for more details.
About Sigga:
With 20+ years of experience, Sigga Technologies is a market leader in transforming maintenance operations at asset-intensive companies. Sigga applications are flexible, modern, and digitally connected to accelerate digital transformation. Its mobile maintenance and planning & scheduling tools help companies remove maintenance inefficiencies, optimize maintenance planning and scheduling, and quickly adapt to changing business needs over time and across locations.
Matt Sickler
Sigga Technologies
+1 8002164848
matt.sickler@sigga.com