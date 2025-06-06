2025 Best of Alabama Regional Award Goes to Cancer Wellness Foundation of Central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cancer Wellness Foundation of Central Alabama (CWF) has been named a 2025 Best of Alabama Regional Award winner, recognized for its hands-on support of cancer patients who are under the care of physicians at the Montgomery Cancer Center and MCC Prattville Clinic. Since 1997, this Montgomery-based nonprofit has focused on what happens after a cancer diagnosis—getting patients to treatment, helping them access medication, and making sure essential needs don’t fall through the cracks.Many organizations focus on research or early detection, but CWF specializes in direct care. The Foundation provides transportation to and from appointments, while connecting patients to free or low-cost medications. They go even further by offering nutritional supplements, medical supplies, wigs, and personal care items. The Foundation’s team also advocates for patients navigating complex insurance systems—especially those who are uninsured, underinsured, or awaiting benefits.Every program is designed to reduce the financial and logistical barriers that typically stand between patients and the care they need. In 2024 alone, CWF provided over 9,100 rides to treatment and facilitated $46 million in medication access for local patients.“We’re incredibly honored to receive this recognition,” says Executive Director Carol Gunter. “Every day, we ask ourselves how we can make a difficult situation more manageable for the patients we serve. Whether that’s covering a prescription or making sure someone gets to their next round of treatment, we’re here to step in where gaps exist.”Guided by their motto Giving Help, Giving Hope, the Foundation remains committed to meeting rising demand with the same hands-on approach that has defined its work from the beginning. In 2025, the Foundation aims to increase transportation access for rural patients, expand medication and nutrition assistance programs, fund additional comfort care and medical supply distributions, and support staffing and operational stability—ensuring that every referred patient in need continues to receive compassionate, comprehensive support.Click here for informationAddress: 4260 Carmichael Ct. N, Montgomery, AL 36106

