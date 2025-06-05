Chapter Promotes Sami Majdalani to Managing Partner Responsible for Growth in Westchester and Connecticut

Sami Majdalani, Managing Partner at Chapter

Veteran Project Leader to Spearhead Chapter’s Ongoing Expansion in the Tri-State Area, Scaling Its Client-First Renovation Experience

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chapter, a full-service design-build firm focused on transforming homes while prioritizing the client experience, announced today the appointment of Sami Majdalani to Managing Partner. In this new role, Majdalani will lead the continued and strategic expansion of Chapter’s signature renovation offerings to more homeowners in Westchester and Connecticut.

“Chapter’s growth is driven by people who deliver exceptional results, and Sami has consistently proven himself as a leader who embodies our values,” said Eli Moyal, COO and co-founder of Chapter. “His deep understanding of our client-focused, high-touch renovation experience makes him the ideal person to guide this exciting next phase of expansion.”

As Managing Partner, Majdalani will oversee Chapter’s operations in Westchester and Connecticut, ensuring that the company’s commitment to craftsmanship, transparency, and innovation scales seamlessly in these regions. His leadership will be critical in further building out local teams, fostering community relationships, and maintaining the high standards that have defined Chapter’s success.

“I’m honored to deepen Chapter’s presence throughout Westchester and Connecticut, where we’ve already seen enthusiasm from homeowners who value quality, trust, and efficiency, and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional service and results,” said Majdalani. “Chapter is a place where people who are committed to excellence are rewarded and can truly thrive.”

Majdalani began his journey with Chapter as a Project Manager in New York City, where he led a series of high-profile residential renovations that quickly earned him the trust of clients and colleagues alike. Known for delivering projects with precision and care, his success has been instrumental in shaping Chapter’s strong reputation in New York and the tri-state market.

Chapter is thoughtfully extending its presence across New York, Miami, New Jersey, Westchester, Connecticut, and the Hamptons, establishing a new standard in home renovation. Leveraging its proprietary RenoTech™ platform and cutting-edge digital tools, Chapter is transforming the renovation experience by offering streamlined, high-quality projects personalized to each homeowner’s unique vision.

For more information about Chapter and its innovative approach to home renovation, visit hellochapter.com



