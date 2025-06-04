Sunflower Garden Festival Announces 2025 Lineup with Headliners Sofia Kourtesis and Mia Moretti

DJs Sofia Kourtesis and Mia Moretti are the main and second headliners for this summer’s most vibrant gathering.

TORONTO , ONTARIO , CANADA, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunflower Garden Festival has announced the first drop of its highly anticipated 2025 artist lineup, including globally celebrated DJs Sofia Kourtesis and Mia Moretti , as the main and second headliners for this summer’s most vibrant gathering.Tickets are on sale now for the festival that takes place on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Campbell’s Cross Farm in Caledon, Ontario, just outside Toronto.Kourtesis, the Berlin-based Peruvian female DJ, producer, and vocalist, will headline the festival following the August 1st release of her new EP Volver. Known for her participatory, audience-first approach to electronic music, Kourtesis’s tracks are both intimate and euphoric, reflecting the ethos of Sunflower Garden Festival of creating connection through music. Her breakout 2021 Fresia Magdalena EP catapulted her into the international electronic landscape, earning her slots at Glastonbury, Primavera Sound, and world-wide recognition. Her set at Sunflower Garden Festival promises an immersive, emotional journey shaped by her signature blend of house and storytelling.Joining her at the top of the bill is Mia Moretti, the Los Angeles-based DJ and producer whose music graces Sunflower Garden Festival with the perfect combination of storytelling, energy, and soul. Her debut EP ‘Tambor’ featured energizing club bangers with Afro-Colombian roots while her newest releases bring forward the deep, funky and soulful energy of house music to her audiences. Moretti has performed around the globe, from the Louvre, Skyline Festival in LA, We belong here in Miami, Pacha Ibiza, and all the way to EDC Korea. Moretti will bring her fervent genre-blending energy to Sunflower Garden Festival this summer!The artist lineup also includes Juno nominated Desirée Dawson, Maria-Therese, Manta Jae, Carmelinda, LUCIANA, VIDERI, and Kill Them With Colour. This diverse group of performers is emblematic of Sunflower Garden Festival’s commitment to a day-long experience designed around connection, intention, and presence.Alongside the music, the first group of wellness activators has also been announced: Dane Osorio will guide a powerful breathwork session, Brooke Yantzi will run Dance Alchemy, and Kat Blessings will lead a cacao ceremony and LUCIANA will lead a sound bath. Other featured guides include Bold & Centered with a sacred fire, Audra Santa hosting a soulful workshop and an acoustic musical performance, and Dianne Bondy with yoga and more amazing facilitators.Created and curated by Luciana Santaguida, a singer, DJ, and sound healer who is among the listed performers, the festival continues her longstanding mission to create events that encourage connection, creativity, and conscious living in festival spaces.“Our headliners, musical acts and wellness activators speak to the kind of curated experience Sunflower Garden Festival has to offer. It is one that promotes being present, truly connecting, and living in the moment while experiencing the music, celebrating life, and turning inward with the wellness offerings,” says Santaguida.The 2025 edition of Sunflower Garden Festival is a fully alcohol-free event, the only one of its kind in the GTA, intentionally created as a safe, family-friendly, and multi-generational space for individuals to be present, pause, and connect in a way that is often lost in boozier festival spheres.The festival will include an intentionally curated Local Vendor Market featuring handmade goods, art, clothing, and wellness products from up to 15 local artisans and creators who focus on organic and local products. A custom botanical bar is on site with specially curated drinks that use fresh, local, and organic ingredients. A variety of food trucks and local vendors will be available throughout the day for all manner of cuisines.Everyone is encouraged to get creative in our Artzone where you can explore a variety of arts and crafts.Sunflower Garden Festival features activities cultivating both excitement and calming energy. While children are encouraged to dance freely, explore the sunflower and corn pathways, or take part in youth-focused workshops such as drumming circles and freeze dance, families will also find areas dedicated to grounding practices such as movement sessions and sound healing to explore together, and a dedicated Playzone is on site for the littles to enjoy.

