LSL Healthcare and Lovell Announce Partnership to Increase Access to Medical Supplies for VA, DoD

We are excited to partner with LSL Healthcare to deliver custom medical kits and supplies to the VA healthcare system. ” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and LSL Healthcare a leading provider of custom medical kits and supplies announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as LSL Healthcare’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.We now offer various products in the categories of IV Start Kits, Central Line Kits, ER/OR Kits, Fall Prevention Footwear, Irrigation Trays, Urological Supplies, Bedside Patient Plastic Products and Specialty Kits.As LSL Healthcare’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring these products to federal healthcare providers. LSL Healthcare is pending addition to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, and the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA) but has been added the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.“We are excited to partner with LSL Healthcare to deliver custom medical kits and supplies to the VA healthcare system. By equipping care teams with high-quality supplies, we’re helping protect those who have served our country,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services."Collaborating with Lovell, an SDVOSB partner, allows us to combine manufacturing excellence with a deep sense of purpose. Together, we’re not only meeting the government’s medical supply needs, but we’re also supporting veteran-owned businesses and reinforcing the values of service and accountability that drive us both.", Victor Bridgemen, CEO, LSL Healthcare.About LSL HealthcareLSL Healthcare, a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has served the healthcare industry since 1985. We are dedicated to providing premium medical supplies at affordable prices by fostering lasting partnerships, delivering outstanding customer service, employing a skilled team, and optimizing operational efficiencies.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.