Mitch Gould’s ‘Evolution of Distribution’ Platform Celebrates Two Decades of Helping Brands Launch in the U.S.

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI

Nutritional Products International Offers a Turnkey, One-Stop Shop for Health and Wellness Companies

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For nearly 20 years, Nutritional Products International’s “Evolution of Distribution” platform has provided health and wellness brands with a streamlined path to launching new products in the United States.Developed by Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International (NPI), the “Evolution of Distribution” model is a turnkey, one-stop solution that equips companies with everything they need to reach American consumers.“NPI delivers sales support, regulatory compliance, logistics, and marketing services to companies ready to expand into the U.S.,” said Gould, who leads the global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Florida. “Our approach offers an affordable and efficient way to place products with major retailers like Amazon and Walmart.com.”With more than 30 years of retail industry experience, Gould created the platform to address the challenges manufacturers face when entering the U.S. market.“Brands, particularly international ones, must navigate sales, marketing, and logistics while adapting to a new business culture,” Gould said. “That includes renting office space, hiring staff, building a marketing strategy, and understanding complex regulations like FDA labeling and U.S. Customs procedures.”According to Gould, these challenges can be overwhelming and cost-prohibitive for many companies. NPI’s model is designed to eliminate those hurdles.“We’ve built the infrastructure to offer these services in a cost-effective, coordinated package,” he said.To complement NPI’s services, Gould also founded InHealth Media, a firm dedicated to marketing for the health and wellness sector.While NPI manages all aspects of product launches, the company has increased its focus on e-commerce in recent years.“We recognized that the future of retail was shifting online, and that trend only accelerated during the pandemic,” Gould said. “That’s why we’ve intensified our digital strategy to support online sales.”Still, Gould said brick-and-mortar retail remains a top priority.“NPI has been a regular participant in ECRM events, which connect retail buyers and product manufacturers in one-on-one meetings,” he said. “We consistently engage with retail buyers from large and small chains across the U.S.”For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products’ distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.