NPI Offers Turnkey 'Evolution of Distribution' Platform for Brands Looking to Launch in the U.S. Market

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI

Nutritional Products International Helps Health, Wellness, and Sports Nutrition Brands Launch Products in the U.S.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International (NPI), revolutionized how health, wellness, beauty, and sports nutrition brands enter the American marketplace with his proprietary “Evolution of Distribution” system.“Throughout my career in retail, I’ve witnessed firsthand how companies struggle when trying to launch in the U.S.,” said Gould. “Many end up overspending and running into unexpected hurdles that severely impact their bottom line.”Recognizing these challenges, Gould realized that a more effective strategy was needed.“That’s what inspired me to create the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ nearly 20 years ago,” he explained. “I built a solution that streamlines every phase of a product launch under one roof at NPI.”Designed to minimize cost and maximize speed to market, the “Evolution of Distribution” offers a turnkey, one-stop shop for brands looking to succeed in the competitive U.S. retail space. Nutritional Products International has the ability to import, distribute, and promote from one platform.Based in Boca Raton, Florida, NPI offers comprehensive end-to-end services, encompassing sales management, marketing, regulatory compliance, and logistics support.“We manage every aspect of the launch process,” Gould said. “Our seasoned sales team has longstanding relationships with top retail buyers.”For international brands, NPI’s operational infrastructure ensures seamless navigation through U.S. Customs, warehousing, and final delivery to retailers. Regulatory needs are also handled in-house, with an FDA attorney reviewing product labels and documentation.To learn more about Nutritional Products International and its services, visit www.nutricompany.com MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products’ distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

