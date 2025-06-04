Global Industrial Automation Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, and Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's Industrial Automation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riding on the technological wave, the industrial automation market size has shown impressive growth in recent years, inflating from $193.87 billion in 2024 to $205.11 billion in 2025, thus reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. Surges in the adoption of robotics, growing economies in developing regions, backing from government policies, and escalating automotive production have been significant drivers in the market's historical period advancement.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Industrial Automation Market Going Forward?

Slated for strong growth, projections portray the industrial automation market ballooning to $290.14 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.1%. The forecast period's growth attributes hinge on the rising adoption of IoT, escalating healthcare expenditure, burgeoning demand from the agriculture industry, and an uptick in passenger air traffic.

What’s Driving The Industrial Automation Market Growth?

The mounting importance of robotics functions as a strong tailwind propelling the growth trajectory of the industrial automation market. The design, production, and operation of intelligent mechanical agents, engineered to aid humans, fall under the umbrella of robotics. It is being increasingly inducted in industrial automation processes to manage varying types of machinery and processes, aimed at magnifying efficiency, substituting manual labor, accelerating speed, and enhancing overall performance.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Industrial Automation Market?

Major players flexing their muscles in the industrial automation market echo names including Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric, Fanuc Corporation, Omron Corporation, among others. The emphasis on the development of innovative, digital platforms that enhance efficiency, data analysis, and real-time monitoring of manufacturing processes stands as a priority for these market leaders.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Industrial Automation Market?

Dominating trends forecasted for the upcoming period envelop leveraging artificial intelligence AI to bolster efficiency and mass production, channelizing edge and cloud computing for instantaneous data processing, harnessing the power of 5G technology, focusing on heightened cybersecurity solutions, and laying stress on the development of cloud robots.

How Is The Industrial Automation Market Segmented?

The industrial automation market, in its comprehensive report, has been segmented by Component, Control System, and Industry, each having a gamut of sub-segments. By Component, the market is extensively covered: Industrial Robots, Human Machine Interface HMI, Industrial Sensors, Control Valves, and other Components. Control Systems have been dissected into Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition SCADA, Programmable Logic Controller PLC, Distributed Control System DCS, and others. Industries encompass Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy, and Utilities, among others.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Industrial Automation Market?

Steering market dominance in 2024, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the market leader in the industrial automation arena, with the market report extending its analysis over regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

