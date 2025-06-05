Blockchain Futurist Conference Wraps 7th Year in Toronto as Anticipation Builds for Miami Debut

Following a successful Toronto edition, Futurist shifts focus to its large-scale U.S. debut in Miami this fall.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Blockchain Futurist Conference marked its seventh consecutive year in Toronto, continuing its legacy as Canada’s longest-running Web3 conference. Held as part of Canada Crypto Week, the conference once again brought together the Web3 community for a packed day of connection, collaboration, and a glimpse into a decentralized future.This year’s edition introduced a new format, transforming the historic Old Toronto Stock Exchange into a Web3 future world. The date and location were strategically aligned with other major tech events across the city. Futurist Conference continues to deliver an immersive experience, featuring projection-mapped walls, multi-level activations, VR, NFT galleries, and more — bridging the past and future of finance.Key highlights from the 2025 Toronto edition included:- Over 120 industry experts speaking across two stages- Multiple expo halls featuring emerging technologies and the teams driving them forward- ETHWomen hosting 7 sessions and 20+ speakers- ETHToronto delivering developer-focused content and leading into the Wonder to the Future hackathon by WonderFi Labs- Blockchain4Her Happy Hour spotlighting women in Web3- The Bitget Wallet Social Mixer bringing together hundreds of global attendees- Privacy 2.0 event hosted by Secret Network, SilentSwap, Hacken, and DAIS- 3 author meet-and-greets and book signings- Fruit smoothies for VIP guests by Payper- Exclusive previews of USE CASE Magazine- Curated NFT gallery with over 150 artists showcased by Goat Gallery- Live NFT artist onsite- Special lounge activations and VR experiences- Multiple dedicated media interview areasIn addition to the conference itself, more than 120 events were hosted across Toronto as part of Canada Crypto Week, reinforcing the city’s position as a hub for Web3 innovation.The organizers extend their deepest gratitude to the event sponsors; their support made it possible to unite the industry and create this platform for collaboration once again. View the full list of sponsors here: futuristconference.com/sponsor Looking Ahead: U.S. Expansion in NovemberFollowing the success in Toronto, Blockchain Futurist Conference now turns its attention to its U.S. debut. The next edition will take place November 5–6, 2025, at the Seminole Hard Rock Guitar Hotel and DAER Dayclub & Nightclub in Greater Miami, Florida.This will be the flagship event of the year for the Futurist team. While the Toronto edition served as a strong lead-in, the Miami conference is set to deliver the full-scale Futurist experience. With two full days of programming, five stages, indoor and outdoor activations, private cabanas, and high-impact networking, it will offer a larger format and broader international reach — a significant expansion from what was considered a mini-conference in Toronto.The Miami event is expected to be the premier Web3 event in the U.S. this fall, focused on real deal flow and meaningful connections.Tickets are now on sale, and applications are open to speakers, sponsors, community partners, media, and volunteers. For more information or to get involved, visit: www.futuristconference.com About Blockchain Futurist ConferenceBlockchain Futurist Conference is Canada’s longest-running Web3 event, now in its 7th year with editions in both Toronto and Miami. With over 11 years of experience in the crypto event space—including organizing Canada’s first Bitcoin conference and the world’s first Ethereum hackathon—the team is dedicated to building community and bridging the gap between Web3 technologies and real-world applications. The Blockchain Futurist Conference team has produced more than 150 large-scale Web3 events across the globe, from the Bahamas to Italy to Australia. The conference explores cutting-edge topics like cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, decentralized finance, and the future of Web3 technology, uniting innovators, investors, and industry leaders to shape the future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.