Fremont, Ohio to Build a Stronger Financial Future with OpenGov ERP

FREMONT, OH, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With its legacy system set to expire and staff burdened by hours of manual work each month, the City of Fremont, OH made a decisive move to modernize. Determined to avoid another failed deployment and deliver real value to its residents, Fremont chose OpenGov, the cloud-based ERP purpose-built for local government, to usher in the next generation of financial excellence.Fremont, a performance-driven city in Sandusky County, had long endured the limitations of its legacy system, juggling core financial operations in one system while budgeting lived entirely in spreadsheets. Leadership zeroed in on three must-haves: robust drill-down capabilities, a fully integrated financial platform, and a powerful budgeting solution that works with finance teams, not against them. OpenGov ERP delivered on every front, and offered something no other vendor could: a trusted partnership with a proven record of turning early adopters into long-term success stories.With OpenGov ERP, Fremont is doing more than upgrading software. It’s redefining what’s possible in public finance. The City is poised to eliminate time-consuming manual reports, give staff instant access to the data they need, and bring budget development into the 21st century. Just as importantly, Fremont will help shape the future of government ERP in Ohio, proving that bold moves and the right partner make all the difference.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.

