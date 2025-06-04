Business Reporter: Creating just, inclusive and resilient cities

The UN-Habitat Assembly is set to double down on improving global housing under Malaysia’s presidency

NAIROBI, KENYA, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 30 May 2025, Malaysia was elected president of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya for the 2026–2029 term. The appointment was received by Housing and Local Government Minister H.E Nga Kor Ming, who picked up the baton from Mexico, which represented Latin America and the Caribbean in the previous term. Malaysia will also serve on the UN-Habitat Executive Board for the same term jointly with the United Arab Emirates, representing the Asia-Pacific region.In his acceptance speech, Nga Kor Ming talked about his commitment to implementing the New Urban Agenda while also calling for member states’ unified effort to achieve its goals. He reiterated Malaysia’s support for the Strategic Plan’s focus on adequate housing, which, he maintained, forms the “bedrock for the provision of basic services and land tenure security.” Advancing adequate housing globally, he believes, should also inform other Habitat-related thematic focus areas including Zero Waste, urban renewal and other inclusive development policies. He also talked about Malaysia taking an active role at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan in May next year, as well as hosting a Joint Bureau meeting in Penang, Malaysia on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Conference of Ministers of Housing & Urban Development in October 2025.Mandated by the UN General Assembly, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) works in over 90 countries to promote transformative change in cities and human settlements through knowledge, policy advice, technical assistance and collaborative action.To learn more about its UN-Habitat programme, visit their site ----------------------------About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.----------------------------About Nga Kor MingDavid Nga Kor Ming is a Malaysian politician and lawyer who has served as the Minister of Housing and Local Government in the Unity Government administration under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim since December 2022.

