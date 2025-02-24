Babylon Micro-Farms Appoints Marc Oshima as New CEO to Scale the Business Globally

Marc Oshima, CEO, Babylon Micro-Farms

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Babylon Micro-Farms, the leader for on-site indoor farming with over 300 micro-farms across 40 states and 5 countries, today announced the appointment of Marc Oshima as its new Chief Executive Officer, following an in-depth search process.

“I am delighted to have been appointed CEO to lead Babylon Micro-Farms and build on the original vision of the founders Alexander Oleson and Graham Smith to simplify on-site indoor farming and provide more access to good food,” commented Marc Oshima. “It is a business with an impressive set of customers from Aramark to Compass Group to Sodexo across key verticals like corporate dining, education, healthcare, hospitality, and senior living. There is a tremendous opportunity to scale further and to nourish our communities with great-tasting, locally-grown produce.”

With a career focused on scaling innovation across CPG, Media, and Retail, Oshima has been one of the pioneering forces for the indoor farming space, having served as Board Chair for the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Alliance and as co-founder of AeroFarms, one of the trailblazers for the vertical farming industry. At AeroFarms, he was responsible for driving its commercial success to over $25 million in annual sales partnering with the leading retail and food service companies. During his tenure, AeroFarms was recognized by Fast Company as one of the “World’s Most Innovative Companies” and “Brands that Matter” as well as by Fortune for its “Change the World” list, and by Time for “Best Inventions in Food.”

Passionate about improving our food system to make it more sustainable and equitable, Oshima has also served on Board and Advisory roles for Food for Climate League, Culinary Institute of America, International Fresh Produce Association, United Fresh, Produce Marketing Association, CEA Food Safety Coalition, Chefs Collaborative, Montclair State Food Program, and Food Bank for NYC.

Due to its award-winning technology and customer service, Babylon Micro-Farms experienced strong year-over-year growth in 2024 and has a strong foundation to accelerate sales even further in 2025 and beyond.

“We are excited to welcome Marc Oshima to Babylon Micro-Farms,” said Board Director Chris Meyers of Hull Street Capital. “He is a dynamic, values-driven leader with extensive indoor farming experience, deep relationships within our target markets and is best equipped to take our business to the next level. Babylon Micro-Farms is just finishing a round of financing and is well positioned for the future with committed investors who fundamentally believe in the company’s mission and ability to execute. The Board is looking forward to working closely with Marc Oshima and his team to drive long-term growth and value.”

Oshima will succeed Marc Oosterhuis, who decided to step down after 6 years of service most recently as CEO and previously COO. Oosterhuis will continue to be a trusted advisor during this transition.

About Babylon

Based in Richmond, Virginia for both its headquarters and manufacturing, Babylon Micro-Farms has been leading the way since 2017 for on-site indoor farming and empowering communities to connect with their food and make healthier choices. Its patented hydroponic growing technology and proprietary BabylonIQ software platform can remotely manage its network of modular vertical farming systems to deliver consistently fresh, nutritious and delicious produce all year-round. Recognized by Time as one of “America’s Top Green Tech Companies”, Babylon Micro-Farms is committed to growing sustainably with a fraction of the water and no pesticides vs. traditional field farming. Babylon Micro-Farms can be found worldwide at major partners like American Airlines, Green Bronx Machine, Intuit Dome, JW Marriott, LinkedIn, Mayo Clinic, MSC Cruises, SAP, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, University of Virginia, and World Bank.

