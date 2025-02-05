Babylon Micro-Farms Unveils Galleri Lite, a Game-Changer in High-Nutrition, Onsite Farming

Galleri Lite with Microgreens

Babylon Micro-Farms launches Galleri Lite, an affordable, high-nutrition micro-farm delivering fresh, pesticide-free produce with zero food miles and high ROI.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Babylon Micro-Farms, a pioneer in hydroponic farming technology, is proud to announce the launch of the Galleri Lite Micro-Farm, a solution designed to deliver high-nutrition, farm-to-plate produce with zero food miles. The Galleri Lite makes fresh, pesticide-free greens accessible, encouraging healthier food choices and reconnecting people with their food while delivering a positive ROI on select crops.

The Galleri Lite builds on Babylon’s mission to engage and inspire individuals across industries, including senior living, corporate dining, hospitality, and education while fostering a deeper connection to nutritious food. Designed with accessibility in mind, this system offers a more affordable entry point compared to the flagship Galleri system, ensuring fresh, nutrient-rich produce is within reach for more communities. The Galleri Lite offers exceptional ROI potential, particularly for microgreens, as the system's yield can offset its initial capital expense. This unique capability positions the Galleri Lite as not only an accessible and affordable entry point but also a self-sustaining investment, making it an attractive solution for organizations seeking both economic and environmental benefits.

“The Galleri Lite isn’t just about growing produce; it’s about empowering people to make healthier food choices that benefit their well-being and their environment,” said Marc Oosterhuis, CEO of Babylon Micro-Farms.

With its sleek design and compact footprint, the Galleri Lite offers an immersive farm-to-table experience. Users can grow a variety of high-nutrition crops, such as microgreens, herbs, and leafy greens, which are known for their health benefits. The system’s hands-on approach encourages users to reconnect with their food and its impact on their health.

The Galleri Lite provides a cost-effective solution for organizations and communities looking to promote wellness. Its ROI potential for select crops offsets operational costs while delivering maximum value in the form of fresh, highly nutritious produce.

While the Galleri Lite focuses on health and nutrition, it also fosters stronger connections within communities. By enabling users to grow fresh, nutrient-rich produce onsite, the system creates opportunities for people to come together, share experiences, and learn about healthy eating. Whether in a school, senior living facility, or workplace, the Galleri Lite becomes a centerpiece for interaction, education, and shared commitment to well-being.

As Babylon Micro-Farms enters its seventh year, the company continues to innovate and expand its impact. The Galleri Lite makes fresh, high-nutrition food accessible to more people, inspiring healthier lifestyles and stronger communities. Its ability to deliver a positive ROI on select crops further solidifies its role as a valuable tool for organizations seeking to promote health and financial sustainability.

“The Galleri Lite is more than a farming system; it’s a tool for transformation, helping individuals and organizations alike to cultivate better health and a deeper appreciation for the food they consume,” Oosterhuis added.

About Babylon Micro-Farms

Founded in 2017, Babylon Micro-Farms provides innovative hydroponic farming solutions designed to deliver fresh, pesticide-free produce onsite. With a commitment to health, education, and sustainability, Babylon’s systems are used worldwide in schools, businesses, and healthcare facilities, empowering users to reconnect with their food and make healthier choices. For more information about the Galleri Lite and how it can benefit your community, visit Babylon Micro-Farms’ website.

