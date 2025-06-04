Minister Dion George launches Inaugural Climate Change Adaptation Response Plan for the coastal, 5 Jun

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, will officially launch South Africa’s inaugural Coastal Climate Change Adaptation Response Plan (CARP) on World Environment Day (WED) 2025 on Thursday, 05 June 2025. This milestone initiative aligns with the WED 2025 global theme, “Ending Plastic Pollution”.

CARP is South Africa’s first sector-specific climate adaptation plan dedicated to climate resilience. It has been developed in alignment with the Climate Change Act (No. 22 of 2024), the National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy, and key international frameworks such as the Paris Agreement and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction. The launch is aimed at raising public awareness on the dual threats of climate change and plastic pollution to coastal ecosystems while showcasing CARP’s integrated, science-based approach to building coastal resilience.

This year’s World Environment Day is commemorated in partnership with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality and Extrupet (private sector).

As part of the WED, Minister Dion George will also lead a site visit at the plastic recycling center, Extrupet, in Wadeville, Germiston.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the launch and site visit as per the details below:

Part 1: Launch of Coastal Climate Change Adaptation Response Plan and commemoration of the World Environment Day 2025

Date: Thursday, 05 June 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: 473 Steve Biko Road, Environment House, Cnr. Steve Biko and Soutpansberg Road, Arcadia, Pretoria

Part 2: Minister Dion George to lead a site visit at the plastic recycling center “Extrupet” in Wadeville, Germiston

Date: Thursday, 05 June 2025

Time: 13:30

Venue: Extrupet Plastic Recycling Centre, Wadeville, Germiston

