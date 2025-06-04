Amid AI Surge, Educators Seek Direction: AILCN Launches Summer Certificate to Bridge the Gap

AILCN Summer Certificate for Educators Learn more about the AILCN

Educators are eager to harness AI’s potential but often don’t know where to start. They need practical training and a supportive community to navigate this new landscape.” — Dr. Reggie Padin

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly transforms industries and classrooms alike, educators across the United States are grappling with how to adapt. Since early this year, Dr. Reggie R. Padin, founder of the AI Learning Consultant Network ( AILCN ), has engaged in conversations with hundreds of teachers, instructional coaches, and administrators nationwide. A common theme has emerged: while AI tools are increasingly present in educational settings, many educators feel unprepared and lack clear guidance on effective integration.“Educators are eager to harness AI’s potential but often don’t know where to start,” says Dr. Padin. “They need practical training and a supportive community to navigate this new landscape.”Recognizing this need, AILCN is introducing the AILCN Summer Certificate for Educators, a six-week, project-based program designed to equip K–12 and higher education professionals with the skills to effectively incorporate AI into their teaching practices. The program focuses on real-world applications, enabling educators to design AI-enhanced lesson plans, develop personalized microlearning experiences, and implement AI-driven assessment tools.This initiative aligns with the federal government’s recent efforts to prioritize AI education. On April 23, 2025, President Donald Trump signed the executive order titled “Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth,” which emphasizes the importance of providing comprehensive AI training for educators and integrating AI into educational curricula . ￼ ￼The AILCN Summer Certificate program offers: ￼• Weekly Modules covering AI fundamentals, instructional design, ethical considerations, and assessment strategies.• Hands-On Projects that allow participants to apply AI tools in their specific educational contexts.• Community Engagement through live sessions and peer collaboration.• Certification upon completion, recognizing participants as AI-Ready Educators. ￼The program commences on July 8, 2025, and is delivered entirely online to accommodate educators’ schedules. Enrollment is priced at $299, which includes access to all materials, tools, and a one-year membership to the AILCN community.

