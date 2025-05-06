Learn more about the AILCN The heart of the program. Dr. Reggie R. Padin, Founder & CEO of Exitou, Inc. and the AILCN

Final Spots Filling Fast: Exitou’s AI Learning Consultant Cohort Nears Capacity

This isn’t just a program—it’s a movement. And this cohort is shaping up to be one of our most powerful yet; They’re not just curious about AI. They’re ready to lead.” — Dr. Reggie R. Padin

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exitou, Inc. is seeing an overwhelming response to its AI Learning Consultant Network (AILCN) certification program, as its 2025 Founding Cohort rapidly approaches full capacity. With applicants spanning across the U.S. (from California to Georgia to Texas), as well as India, Nigeria, Sweden, Canada, Spain, and Serbia, this cohort reflects the global urgency to lead the future of learning with AI.With members representing corporate training, AI consulting, business strategy, HR, entrepreneurship, and sales, the cohort includes:• 64% Corporate Trainers / L&D Professionals• 58% Business Consultants• 53% AI & Technology Experts• 47% Entrepreneurs• 35% Sales & Marketing Professionals• 29% HR / Talent Development SpecialistsOver 70% of members have 10+ years of experience, and more than 80% already serve clients or organizations that could benefit from AI-powered learning platforms.“I’ve spent 20+ years in L&D. I’m ready to help others adopt AI, not just learn it,” shared one new member.“I want to help reimagine work and learning in this AI-powered world,” said another.“Exitou’s mission and Dr. Padin’s leadership resonate deeply with my own journey,” added a new member from Sweden.The Core Advantage: The AILCN WayAt the heart of the program is The AILCN Way—a powerful 5-phase consulting model that helps professionals guide organizations through real AI-readiness and transformation. Certified consultants use it to:1. Assess organizational AI readiness2. Ignite leadership alignment and buy-in3. Lead cultural and mindset shifts4. Construct adaptive learning systems powered by AI5. Nurture capability and performance at scale“You won’t just learn theory. You’ll build your toolkit, shape your brand, and create a ready-to-launch learning offer—powered by AI and designed for impact.”— Dr. Reggie R. Padin, Founder of Exitou and Creator of The AILCN WayWhy This Cohort Is Closing FastThis isn’t just another training. It’s a business launchpad. Members gain access to:• Licensing rights to Learnfinity Pro, ExpandLMS, and Learnfinity Studio• A clear path to build and monetize AI-powered learning solutions• A collaborative consultant network committed to ethical and human-centered AI adoption• A toolkit, curriculum, and product suite ready for client use immediately“This is the first program I’ve seen that blends AI, purpose, and practical delivery.”“I’ve already lined up clients excited to explore AI through this platform.”“I’m joining to lead, serve, and grow—with tools I believe in and a mission I align with.”Final Invitations Now OpenSpots are extremely limited as the current cohort moves into orientation. If you’ve been waiting to apply, now is the moment.👉 Apply now to secure your seat: www.exitou.com/ailearning This is your chance to become part of a founding circle that’s helping redefine the future of learning, leadership, and transformation—powered by AI, driven by purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.