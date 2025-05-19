AILCN Becomes the Fastest-Growing Global Network for AI Consultants in Learning & Talent Development

Learn more about the AILCN The heart of the program.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a rapidly evolving world where organizations are being pushed to adapt, digitize, and reskill faster than ever before, the AI Learning Consultant Network (AILCN) has emerged as the fastest-growing global network of professionals helping companies lead the way.Specializing in learning and development (L&D), talent strategy, and organizational AI readiness, AILCN is equipping a new generation of consultants with the tools, credentials, and AI-powered platforms to drive measurable transformation inside companies of every size.Founded by Dr. Reggie R. Padin, a corporate learning expert and thought leader in instructional technologies, AILCN has quickly expanded across North America, the Caribbean, and into international markets. With an ambitious vision to bridge the gap between AI tools and human potential, the network is now preparing for its first Latin American expansion, with plans underway to launch its Colombian chapter in the coming months.“The world doesn’t just need AI experts,” said Dr. Padin. “It needs people who can translate technology into performance, people development, and long-term value. That’s the core mission of AILCN—to help consultants lead that charge with skill, confidence, and credibility.”What Makes AILCN Unique?Unlike traditional consultant networks or AI certifications that focus heavily on technical knowledge, AILCN is built around the intersection of people, performance, and platform. Members aren’t just learning AI theory—they’re becoming certified to implement real solutions through a structured process called The AILCN Way This proprietary five-phase consulting framework includes:1. Assess: Diagnosing an organization’s AI learning readiness2. Ignite: Activating leadership and strategic alignment3. Lead: Driving cultural and operational change4. Construct: Building scalable learning and performance systems5. Nurture: Sustaining growth through adaptive, AI-powered learningThe model gives consultants a repeatable system they can bring into client organizations—whether working independently, as part of a firm, or within internal corporate roles.Comprehensive Certification ProgramTo support this model, AILCN offers a 90-day certification program that blends:• Microlearning and mobile-first delivery• AI-generated coaching tools• Real-world case studies• Licensing of proprietary platforms like Learnfinity Pro, ExpandLMS, and Learnfinity Studio• Business tools and templates for consultants to start or grow their practiceCertified members can also license and resell these platforms, making AILCN both a professional community and a business ecosystem.Diverse, Experienced MembershipAILCN’s network includes:• Corporate trainers and instructional designers• HR and talent development professionals• Former CLOs and learning executives• Educators and technologists transitioning into AI roles• Consultants launching or scaling fractional practicesThe average member brings over a decade of experience in talent strategy, training delivery, or educational leadership—and is now leveraging AI to stay future-ready.The network is purposefully global, with cohorts launching across time zones and regions. Local chapters allow for cultural adaptation, mentorship, and regional business development opportunities.Colombia Expansion: A Strategic MilestoneIn its next phase of growth, AILCN is actively preparing to launch its first Latin American chapter in Colombia. This strategic move comes as demand surges in the region for modern L&D solutions, scalable digital infrastructure, and leadership around AI adaptation.“Colombia is a rising hub for innovation in education and enterprise,” said Dr. Padin. “We’re excited to partner with local consultants and educators who see the potential of AI not just as a trend—but as a tool for transformation.”The Colombian cohort will receive full access to AILCN’s certification, licensing, community support, and visibility resources—delivered in both English and Spanish.The Future of Work Needs a New Kind of ConsultantAs AI reshapes how people learn, work, and grow, organizations need trusted advisors who can design solutions that are not only tech-powered—but human-centered. AILCN consultants are trained to:• Align AI tools to business outcomes• Build learning ecosystems that scale• Drive measurable performance improvements• Support upskilling, reskilling, and leadership development• Guide organizations through readiness assessments and transformation journeysWith AI rapidly moving from novelty to necessity, the role of the AI Learning Consultant is becoming mission-critical.About AILCNThe AI Learning Consultant Network (AILCN) is a global network and certification body for professionals leading the future of learning. Founded by Exitou, Inc., AILCN provides credentialing, business support, and product licensing to a new generation of AI-powered consultants.Members receive access to proprietary tools, strategic coaching, and go-to-market support to grow their visibility, impact, and income. AILCN’s programs are aligned with the evolving demands of today’s workforce and the enterprise learning landscape.To learn more about AILCN membership, the 90-day certification, or the Colombia launch, visit www.exitou.com/ailearning or email contact@exitou.com.

